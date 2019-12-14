All apartments in Quail Ridge
Last updated December 14 2019

15747 Stable Run Dr

15747 Stable Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15747 Stable Run Drive, Quail Ridge, FL 34610
Lone Star Townhomes

Gorgeous Lakefront 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Townhome in Lone Star Ranch! - *Lakefront Views with Screened Lanai
*Trash and Lawn Included
*Two-story
*Professionally Installed Luxury Wood Laminate - No Carpet
*Spacious Living Area With Bonus Private Den
*Beautiful Kitchen features, Newer Stainless Steel Appliances & Wood
Cabinetry
*Master Suite With Large Walk in Closet
*All Bathrooms Updated
*Washer & Dryer for Tenants Use
*Gated Community
*Clubhouse, Community Pool, Fitness Center, Biking & Hiking Trails
*Easy Access to Suncoast Parkway

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE3506475)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15747 Stable Run Dr have any available units?
15747 Stable Run Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quail Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 15747 Stable Run Dr have?
Some of 15747 Stable Run Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15747 Stable Run Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15747 Stable Run Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15747 Stable Run Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15747 Stable Run Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15747 Stable Run Dr offer parking?
No, 15747 Stable Run Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15747 Stable Run Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15747 Stable Run Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15747 Stable Run Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15747 Stable Run Dr has a pool.
Does 15747 Stable Run Dr have accessible units?
No, 15747 Stable Run Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15747 Stable Run Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15747 Stable Run Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15747 Stable Run Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15747 Stable Run Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

