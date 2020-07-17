All apartments in Putnam County
2804 St. Johns Avenue

2804 Saint Johns Avenue
Location

2804 Saint Johns Avenue, Putnam County, FL 32177

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3/1 cottage home right now, close to everything!

This 3/1 home is situated right in the middle of town and has easy access to everywhere. It features a central heating and AC system, an addition that could be used as a 4th bedroom or as a den, washer and dryer hookups and storage shed! Owner is asking $1,000/mo and a security deposit of $1000. Minimum 600 credit score and total gross household income of $2700. Rental application fee is $40/adult with a $50 lease admin charge if your application is accepted. Owner is asking First and Last months rent plus security.

Sorry, no pets at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

2804 St. Johns Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
