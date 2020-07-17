2804 St. Johns Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher air conditioning microwave range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

3/1 cottage home right now, close to everything!



This 3/1 home is situated right in the middle of town and has easy access to everywhere. It features a central heating and AC system, an addition that could be used as a 4th bedroom or as a den, washer and dryer hookups and storage shed! Owner is asking $1,000/mo and a security deposit of $1000. Minimum 600 credit score and total gross household income of $2700. Rental application fee is $40/adult with a $50 lease admin charge if your application is accepted. Owner is asking First and Last months rent plus security.



Sorry, no pets at this time.