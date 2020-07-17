All apartments in Putnam County
182 SPORTSMAN DR.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

182 SPORTSMAN DR

182 Sportsman Drive · (404) 425-2588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

182 Sportsman Drive, Putnam County, FL 32193

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1512 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
WELCOME TO WELAKA and SPORTSMAN HARBOR. This 3BR/2BA doublewide is located on largest canal in the Harbor with an excellent view and easy path to the opening of the St Johns River. Must see this double lot with carport, extra storage buildings, boathouse with lift, boat slip and bulkhead. This home has a all weather screened porch, a spacious living room & family room with stone fireplace, dining area and a true cook's kitchen and bedrooms are slip concept. Owner has replaced a/c, duct work, windows, flooring & shed within the past 2-3 years. Come see what Sportsman Harbor has to offer! This is a welcoming community pride of ownership throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 182 SPORTSMAN DR have any available units?
182 SPORTSMAN DR has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 182 SPORTSMAN DR have?
Some of 182 SPORTSMAN DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 182 SPORTSMAN DR currently offering any rent specials?
182 SPORTSMAN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 SPORTSMAN DR pet-friendly?
No, 182 SPORTSMAN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Putnam County.
Does 182 SPORTSMAN DR offer parking?
Yes, 182 SPORTSMAN DR offers parking.
Does 182 SPORTSMAN DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 182 SPORTSMAN DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 SPORTSMAN DR have a pool?
No, 182 SPORTSMAN DR does not have a pool.
Does 182 SPORTSMAN DR have accessible units?
No, 182 SPORTSMAN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 182 SPORTSMAN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 182 SPORTSMAN DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 182 SPORTSMAN DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 182 SPORTSMAN DR has units with air conditioning.

