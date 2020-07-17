182 SPORTSMAN DR.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

WELCOME TO WELAKA and SPORTSMAN HARBOR. This 3BR/2BA doublewide is located on largest canal in the Harbor with an excellent view and easy path to the opening of the St Johns River. Must see this double lot with carport, extra storage buildings, boathouse with lift, boat slip and bulkhead. This home has a all weather screened porch, a spacious living room & family room with stone fireplace, dining area and a true cook's kitchen and bedrooms are slip concept. Owner has replaced a/c, duct work, windows, flooring & shed within the past 2-3 years. Come see what Sportsman Harbor has to offer! This is a welcoming community pride of ownership throughout!