97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD

SEASONAL RENTAL **4 Months Required**. - BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM VIVANTE UNIT! This spacious home features a kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, a planning desk, and a dining area with a private entrance to the lanai. The large tiled living room is perfect for entertaining guests, furnished comfortably, has a large flat screen TV and offers triple sliders to the lanai. The master bedroom suite boasts a king size bed, a private entrance to the lanai, his and her closets and a master bathroom with dual sinks, a walk-in glass shower and a separate soaking tub. The second bedroom is spacious and great for guests and family, furnished with a queen size bed. Relax on the expansive screened lanai and enjoy the garden view. Take advantage of all that the Vivante Complex has to offer including a resort style pool with infinity edge, a lap pool, a heated spa, tennis courts, fitness center and more! Just minutes from Ponce de Leon Park, Fishermen's Village and Downtown Punta Gorda.