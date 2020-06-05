All apartments in Punta Gorda
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:18 PM

97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD

97 Vivante Boulevard · (941) 769-3534
Location

97 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9726 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1485 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
SEASONAL RENTAL **4 Months Required**. - BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM VIVANTE UNIT! This spacious home features a kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, a planning desk, and a dining area with a private entrance to the lanai. The large tiled living room is perfect for entertaining guests, furnished comfortably, has a large flat screen TV and offers triple sliders to the lanai. The master bedroom suite boasts a king size bed, a private entrance to the lanai, his and her closets and a master bathroom with dual sinks, a walk-in glass shower and a separate soaking tub. The second bedroom is spacious and great for guests and family, furnished with a queen size bed. Relax on the expansive screened lanai and enjoy the garden view. Take advantage of all that the Vivante Complex has to offer including a resort style pool with infinity edge, a lap pool, a heated spa, tennis courts, fitness center and more! Just minutes from Ponce de Leon Park, Fishermen's Village and Downtown Punta Gorda.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have any available units?
97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 VIVANTE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
