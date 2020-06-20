Amenities

95 North Marion Ct #135 Available 08/01/20 Luxury Punta Gorda Condominium - Views, views, views. Luxury 3d floor 2/3-bedroom condo overlooking the Peace river and Charlotte Harbor.

• 2,225 square feet of living space

• 2/3 bedrooms or office

• Large master bedroom with 2 spacious his and her walk-in closets

• Large laundry room, with sink, cabinets and storage

• Covered parking

• Community room, heated pool, jacuzzi and workout area

• Watch the sun set over the harbor from your spacious lanai

• Condominium is unfurnished



No Cats Allowed



