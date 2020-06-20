Amenities
95 North Marion Ct #135 Available 08/01/20 Luxury Punta Gorda Condominium - Views, views, views. Luxury 3d floor 2/3-bedroom condo overlooking the Peace river and Charlotte Harbor.
• 2,225 square feet of living space
• 2/3 bedrooms or office
• Large master bedroom with 2 spacious his and her walk-in closets
• Large laundry room, with sink, cabinets and storage
• Covered parking
• Community room, heated pool, jacuzzi and workout area
• Watch the sun set over the harbor from your spacious lanai
• Condominium is unfurnished
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4847298)