Punta Gorda, FL
95 North Marion Ct #135
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:06 AM

95 North Marion Ct #135

95 North Marion Court · (813) 756-1467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

95 North Marion Court, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 95 North Marion Ct #135 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2225 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
95 North Marion Ct #135 Available 08/01/20 Luxury Punta Gorda Condominium - Views, views, views. Luxury 3d floor 2/3-bedroom condo overlooking the Peace river and Charlotte Harbor.
• 2,225 square feet of living space
• 2/3 bedrooms or office
• Large master bedroom with 2 spacious his and her walk-in closets
• Large laundry room, with sink, cabinets and storage
• Covered parking
• Community room, heated pool, jacuzzi and workout area
• Watch the sun set over the harbor from your spacious lanai
• Condominium is unfurnished

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4847298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 North Marion Ct #135 have any available units?
95 North Marion Ct #135 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95 North Marion Ct #135 have?
Some of 95 North Marion Ct #135's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 North Marion Ct #135 currently offering any rent specials?
95 North Marion Ct #135 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 North Marion Ct #135 pet-friendly?
Yes, 95 North Marion Ct #135 is pet friendly.
Does 95 North Marion Ct #135 offer parking?
Yes, 95 North Marion Ct #135 does offer parking.
Does 95 North Marion Ct #135 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 North Marion Ct #135 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 North Marion Ct #135 have a pool?
Yes, 95 North Marion Ct #135 has a pool.
Does 95 North Marion Ct #135 have accessible units?
No, 95 North Marion Ct #135 does not have accessible units.
Does 95 North Marion Ct #135 have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 North Marion Ct #135 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95 North Marion Ct #135 have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 North Marion Ct #135 does not have units with air conditioning.
