85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL Experience resort style living in the gated

community of VIVANTE, Huge 3/bedroom 2.5 bath rent is $2400, security

deposit $2500.00 available 8-1-20 located in the beautiful deed restricted

community of PUNTA GORDA ISLES. This spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom second

floor condo was a former model and offers an open and split bedroom floor

plan with Great Room, Dining Area, Inside Laundry, large screened lanai with

FABULOUS HARBOR VIEWS, Kitchen with breakfast bar, closet pantry and island.

Very tastefully decorated- upscale Tommy Bahama furniture. Master BR has

walk in closet, dual sinks jetted tub, separate shower. A private elevator

brings you to your foyer. Design features include granite counters

throughout, wood cabinets, stainless appliances, 10 foot ceilings, 8 foot

doorways, 7 inch custom crown molding, French doors, rounded corners, wood

shelving, large walk in closets, impact glass, hurricane shutters. NEWER

ITEMS washing machine, lanai furniture, desk and chair in MBR, wine rack and

more. Community amenities include TWO heated pools (one is a 2 lane lap

pool) 6 tennis courts, beautiful grounds, cabana with grills and a large

upscale two floor clubhouse with state of the art fitness center, media

room, billiard room, game/card and craft rooms, steam room sauna and more!

Walk to Ponce De Leon Park and minutes to Fishermen's Village, shopping,

dining, medical care, art galleries, waterfront parks, fishing piers, events

and more. This is the Florida lifestyle at its finest! Small under 25# shed

free dog ok with extra pet deposit.