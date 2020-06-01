85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD

Amenities
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL Experience resort style living in the gated
community of VIVANTE, Huge 3/bedroom 2.5 bath rent is $2400, security
deposit $2500.00 available 8-1-20 located in the beautiful deed restricted
community of PUNTA GORDA ISLES. This spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom second
floor condo was a former model and offers an open and split bedroom floor
plan with Great Room, Dining Area, Inside Laundry, large screened lanai with
FABULOUS HARBOR VIEWS, Kitchen with breakfast bar, closet pantry and island.
Very tastefully decorated- upscale Tommy Bahama furniture. Master BR has
walk in closet, dual sinks jetted tub, separate shower. A private elevator
brings you to your foyer. Design features include granite counters
throughout, wood cabinets, stainless appliances, 10 foot ceilings, 8 foot
doorways, 7 inch custom crown molding, French doors, rounded corners, wood
shelving, large walk in closets, impact glass, hurricane shutters. NEWER
ITEMS washing machine, lanai furniture, desk and chair in MBR, wine rack and
more. Community amenities include TWO heated pools (one is a 2 lane lap
pool) 6 tennis courts, beautiful grounds, cabana with grills and a large
upscale two floor clubhouse with state of the art fitness center, media
room, billiard room, game/card and craft rooms, steam room sauna and more!
Walk to Ponce De Leon Park and minutes to Fishermen's Village, shopping,
dining, medical care, art galleries, waterfront parks, fishing piers, events
and more. This is the Florida lifestyle at its finest! Small under 25# shed
free dog ok with extra pet deposit.