Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:00 AM

85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD

85 Vivante Boulevard · (941) 769-3534
Location

85 Vivante Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8525 (205) · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2338 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
sauna
tennis court
ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL Experience resort style living in the gated
community of VIVANTE, Huge 3/bedroom 2.5 bath rent is $2400, security
deposit $2500.00 available 8-1-20 located in the beautiful deed restricted
community of PUNTA GORDA ISLES. This spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom second
floor condo was a former model and offers an open and split bedroom floor
plan with Great Room, Dining Area, Inside Laundry, large screened lanai with
FABULOUS HARBOR VIEWS, Kitchen with breakfast bar, closet pantry and island.
Very tastefully decorated- upscale Tommy Bahama furniture. Master BR has
walk in closet, dual sinks jetted tub, separate shower. A private elevator
brings you to your foyer. Design features include granite counters
throughout, wood cabinets, stainless appliances, 10 foot ceilings, 8 foot
doorways, 7 inch custom crown molding, French doors, rounded corners, wood
shelving, large walk in closets, impact glass, hurricane shutters. NEWER
ITEMS washing machine, lanai furniture, desk and chair in MBR, wine rack and
more. Community amenities include TWO heated pools (one is a 2 lane lap
pool) 6 tennis courts, beautiful grounds, cabana with grills and a large
upscale two floor clubhouse with state of the art fitness center, media
room, billiard room, game/card and craft rooms, steam room sauna and more!
Walk to Ponce De Leon Park and minutes to Fishermen's Village, shopping,
dining, medical care, art galleries, waterfront parks, fishing piers, events
and more. This is the Florida lifestyle at its finest! Small under 25# shed
free dog ok with extra pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have any available units?
85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 VIVANTE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
