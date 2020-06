Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

509 Palm Ave Available 04/13/20 In the heart of the Historical District - Rare opportunity to live in the heart of Punta Gorda Historic District. 2-bedroom 2-bathroom home, some original wood floors, updated kitchen with solid surface counter tops and stainless appliances, living room, dining room, office area overlooking a fenced yard and an enclosed front porch give a great added living space. Walk to shops, restaurants, waterfront and all that Punta Gorda has to offer.



