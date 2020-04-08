3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets pool some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Partially furnished annual rental, 2 Bedroom second floor condo unit. Private and desired smaller condo community with golf course views. Spacious kitchen has ample cabinetry, breakfast bar and large pantry. Living room opens up into lanai overlooking the 8th hole of St. Andrews Golf Course. Spacious utility room provides a washer and dryer. Master bedroom suite has a queen size bed, walk in closet and access to lanai. Master bath has a walk in shower. The 2nd bedroom is perfect for overnight guests. Relax on your furnished lanai overlooking the fairway. Soak in some sun in the sparkling community pool. Easy access to US 41, biking and walking paths and to the quaint lifestyle of downtown Punta Gorda. Water Included.