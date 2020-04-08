All apartments in Punta Gorda
3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD

3627 Bal Harbor Boulevard · (941) 769-3534
Location

3627 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Partially furnished annual rental, 2 Bedroom second floor condo unit. Private and desired smaller condo community with golf course views. Spacious kitchen has ample cabinetry, breakfast bar and large pantry. Living room opens up into lanai overlooking the 8th hole of St. Andrews Golf Course. Spacious utility room provides a washer and dryer. Master bedroom suite has a queen size bed, walk in closet and access to lanai. Master bath has a walk in shower. The 2nd bedroom is perfect for overnight guests. Relax on your furnished lanai overlooking the fairway. Soak in some sun in the sparkling community pool. Easy access to US 41, biking and walking paths and to the quaint lifestyle of downtown Punta Gorda. Water Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have any available units?
3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3627 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
