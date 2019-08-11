All apartments in Progress Village
Find more places like 8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:56 AM

8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP

8987 Indigo Trail Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Progress Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8987 Indigo Trail Loop, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nearly BRAND NEW townhome w/ 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in the GATED community of Osprey Lakes. 1 Car garage with DOUBLE parking pad so no car shuffling! Lower level includes large kitchen with Granite Island, walk-in pantry, Powder room, dining area and large living room w/ 3 panel sliders leading to the covered lanai. Upper level has Master bedroom w/ attached master bath along with bedrooms 2 and 3. All appliances are included along with washer and dryer on the upper level. Unit is light and bright with light cabinets and neutral tones. Area is conveniently located close to shopping, dining, and has great access to 301, 75, 41 and Selmon Expressway. 15 minutes to downtown Tampa. Water, Sewer, Trash, and Grounds Maintenance are all covered by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have any available units?
8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have?
Some of 8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP offers parking.
Does 8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have a pool?
No, 8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have accessible units?
No, 8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Progress Village 2 Bedroom ApartmentsProgress Village Apartments with Balconies
Progress Village Apartments with ParkingProgress Village Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Progress Village Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FL
Hernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa