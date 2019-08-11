8987 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nearly BRAND NEW townhome w/ 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in the GATED community of Osprey Lakes. 1 Car garage with DOUBLE parking pad so no car shuffling! Lower level includes large kitchen with Granite Island, walk-in pantry, Powder room, dining area and large living room w/ 3 panel sliders leading to the covered lanai. Upper level has Master bedroom w/ attached master bath along with bedrooms 2 and 3. All appliances are included along with washer and dryer on the upper level. Unit is light and bright with light cabinets and neutral tones. Area is conveniently located close to shopping, dining, and has great access to 301, 75, 41 and Selmon Expressway. 15 minutes to downtown Tampa. Water, Sewer, Trash, and Grounds Maintenance are all covered by owner.