8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Relax in this gorgeous, 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome in a gated community with 1-car garage with a 2-car driveway. Take in the beauty of Florida through the wall of sliding glass doors that open to the backyard overlooking a conservation area full of lush green palms. Enjoy maintenance free living with exterior maintenance, water, sewer and trash all included in rent. TONS of upgrades including: a whole-home water filtration system with water softener, screened lanai with retractable sun shade and ceiling fan, recessed lighting added in kitchen, dining area, and showers, upgraded large stainless steel kitchen sink and faucet, ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms and living room, custom Elfa shelving in the master bedroom and kitchen pantry, Google Nest thermostat, automatic front porch lights, and USB plugs in all 3 bedrooms and the kitchen island making your stay convenient and comfortable. Washer/dryer can be provided. Rental requirements: NO smoking. No cats permitted, but will consider dogs. All people living in the home, 18 years or older, are required to do a background check and application. Must have good credit (no late payments on credit report, collections, repossessions, evictions, etc), verification of income required (proof of income- pay stubs or equivalent), income must be $3,400+ per month, 1-year minimum lease. Measurements are approximate and rounded up. Call owner directly for showings/questions.