All apartments in Progress Village
Find more places like 8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM

8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP

8970 Indigo Trail Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Progress Village
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8970 Indigo Trail Loop, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Relax in this gorgeous, 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome in a gated community with 1-car garage with a 2-car driveway. Take in the beauty of Florida through the wall of sliding glass doors that open to the backyard overlooking a conservation area full of lush green palms. Enjoy maintenance free living with exterior maintenance, water, sewer and trash all included in rent. TONS of upgrades including: a whole-home water filtration system with water softener, screened lanai with retractable sun shade and ceiling fan, recessed lighting added in kitchen, dining area, and showers, upgraded large stainless steel kitchen sink and faucet, ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms and living room, custom Elfa shelving in the master bedroom and kitchen pantry, Google Nest thermostat, automatic front porch lights, and USB plugs in all 3 bedrooms and the kitchen island making your stay convenient and comfortable. Washer/dryer can be provided. Rental requirements: NO smoking. No cats permitted, but will consider dogs. All people living in the home, 18 years or older, are required to do a background check and application. Must have good credit (no late payments on credit report, collections, repossessions, evictions, etc), verification of income required (proof of income- pay stubs or equivalent), income must be $3,400+ per month, 1-year minimum lease. Measurements are approximate and rounded up. Call owner directly for showings/questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have any available units?
8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have?
Some of 8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP offers parking.
Does 8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have a pool?
No, 8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have accessible units?
No, 8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 8970 INDIGO TRAIL LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Progress Village 2 BedroomsProgress Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Progress Village Apartments with BalconyProgress Village Apartments with Garage
Progress Village Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa