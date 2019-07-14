All apartments in Progress Village
Find more places like 8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP
Last updated July 14 2019 at 11:18 AM

8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP

8832 Moonlit Meadows Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Progress Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8832 Moonlit Meadows Loop, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful townhome, end unit with open floor plan and extra windows allowing for plenty of natural sunlight. This property features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with lots of upgrades, located within the well maintained, gated community of Eagle Palms. The interior features brand new dark bamboo flooring in stairwell and throughout the entire 2nd floor, new 18 x 18 neutral color ceramic tile downstairs, kitchen complete with plenty of granite counter tops and eat-in area, solid wood cabinets with new brushed chrome hardware, stainless steel appliances, pantry and plenty of extra storage shelves. Interior just freshly painted and professionally cleaned including the grout throughout the downstairs. Master bedroom complete with walk-in closet and double vanity in the master bathroom, all bathrooms have new fixtures. Sliding glass doors off dining room open up to private newly paved over sized patio, perfect for bar-b-cues and dining outdoors. This convenient neighborhood is in close proximity to MacDill AFB, Downtown Tampa, gulf beaches, malls, movie theater, Tampa International airport and so much more Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP have any available units?
8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP have?
Some of 8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP offers parking.
Does 8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP have a pool?
No, 8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP have accessible units?
No, 8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Progress Village 2 Bedroom ApartmentsProgress Village Apartments with Balconies
Progress Village Apartments with ParkingProgress Village Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Progress Village Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FL
Hernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa