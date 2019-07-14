8832 MOONLIT MEADOWS LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful townhome, end unit with open floor plan and extra windows allowing for plenty of natural sunlight. This property features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with lots of upgrades, located within the well maintained, gated community of Eagle Palms. The interior features brand new dark bamboo flooring in stairwell and throughout the entire 2nd floor, new 18 x 18 neutral color ceramic tile downstairs, kitchen complete with plenty of granite counter tops and eat-in area, solid wood cabinets with new brushed chrome hardware, stainless steel appliances, pantry and plenty of extra storage shelves. Interior just freshly painted and professionally cleaned including the grout throughout the downstairs. Master bedroom complete with walk-in closet and double vanity in the master bathroom, all bathrooms have new fixtures. Sliding glass doors off dining room open up to private newly paved over sized patio, perfect for bar-b-cues and dining outdoors. This convenient neighborhood is in close proximity to MacDill AFB, Downtown Tampa, gulf beaches, malls, movie theater, Tampa International airport and so much more Schedule your showing today!