8679 Falling Blue Pl

WOW! Be the FIRST to rent this NEW two story 3BD/2.5BTH townhome located in Osprey Lakes. This home comes with a one car GARAGE, open floor plan, GRANITE countertops, all new jet-black appliances, 42" cabinets, TILE floors in wet areas, plush carpeting in all bedrooms, and much more. Plenty for storage space with huge walk-in pantry, under-the-stair storage, and walk in closet. This home features an open concept design with a living room/kitchen/dining room combination down stairs that leads to the COVERED LANAI. Perfect for entertaining! The second floor includes a spacious master with ensuite bathroom, two additional bedrooms, a second full bathroom, and a laundry area with WASHER/DRYER. Rent includes WATER, GARBAGE, LAWN SERVICE. The townhomes of Osprey Lakes is a new private, GATED community conveniently located just off 301 S and Bloomingdale Avenue with a short drive to the Crosstown Expressway and I-75, so you can access the entire Tampa Bay area with ease. Don't miss out! Hurry Homes like this don't last long! Call to schedule your private showing today!



Contact Samantha Castillo-Salgado for more information at (727)488-4450 or email at samantha@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com