Progress Village, FL
8679 Falling Blue Pl
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:45 AM

8679 Falling Blue Pl

8679 Falling Blue Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8679 Falling Blue Pl, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WOW! Be the FIRST to rent this NEW two story 3BD/2.5BTH townhome located in Osprey Lakes. This home comes with a one car GARAGE, open floor plan, GRANITE countertops, all new jet-black appliances, 42" cabinets, TILE floors in wet areas, plush carpeting in all bedrooms, and much more. Plenty for storage space with huge walk-in pantry, under-the-stair storage, and walk in closet. This home features an open concept design with a living room/kitchen/dining room combination down stairs that leads to the COVERED LANAI. Perfect for entertaining! The second floor includes a spacious master with ensuite bathroom, two additional bedrooms, a second full bathroom, and a laundry area with WASHER/DRYER. Rent includes WATER, GARBAGE, LAWN SERVICE. The townhomes of Osprey Lakes is a new private, GATED community conveniently located just off 301 S and Bloomingdale Avenue with a short drive to the Crosstown Expressway and I-75, so you can access the entire Tampa Bay area with ease. Don't miss out! Hurry Homes like this don't last long! Call to schedule your private showing today!

Contact Samantha Castillo-Salgado for more information at (727)488-4450 or email at samantha@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8679 Falling Blue Pl have any available units?
8679 Falling Blue Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 8679 Falling Blue Pl have?
Some of 8679 Falling Blue Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8679 Falling Blue Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8679 Falling Blue Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8679 Falling Blue Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8679 Falling Blue Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8679 Falling Blue Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8679 Falling Blue Pl offers parking.
Does 8679 Falling Blue Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8679 Falling Blue Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8679 Falling Blue Pl have a pool?
No, 8679 Falling Blue Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8679 Falling Blue Pl have accessible units?
No, 8679 Falling Blue Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8679 Falling Blue Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8679 Falling Blue Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 8679 Falling Blue Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8679 Falling Blue Pl has units with air conditioning.
