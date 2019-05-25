8303 Croton Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Ready for move in!! - Ready for immediate move in!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent with bonus room and carport. The home has been freshly painted and the bedrooms, bonus room and living room all have brand new vinyl plank flooring that looks like wood and is so easy to keep clean. The rest of the home has ceramic tile. Utility closet inside with washer and dryer hook ups. Just outside the kitchen on the screened in back porch, is an additional fully enclosed bathroom. Storage shed outside. Large fenced in back yard. No pets. Call for more information or to see this home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4837001)