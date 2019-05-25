All apartments in Progress Village
8303 Croton Ave
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:53 AM

8303 Croton Ave

8303 Croton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8303 Croton Avenue, Progress Village, FL 33619
Progress Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Ready for move in!! - Ready for immediate move in!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent with bonus room and carport. The home has been freshly painted and the bedrooms, bonus room and living room all have brand new vinyl plank flooring that looks like wood and is so easy to keep clean. The rest of the home has ceramic tile. Utility closet inside with washer and dryer hook ups. Just outside the kitchen on the screened in back porch, is an additional fully enclosed bathroom. Storage shed outside. Large fenced in back yard. No pets. Call for more information or to see this home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4837001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8303 Croton Ave have any available units?
8303 Croton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
Is 8303 Croton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8303 Croton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8303 Croton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8303 Croton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 8303 Croton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8303 Croton Ave offers parking.
Does 8303 Croton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8303 Croton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8303 Croton Ave have a pool?
No, 8303 Croton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8303 Croton Ave have accessible units?
No, 8303 Croton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8303 Croton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8303 Croton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8303 Croton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8303 Croton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
