Progress Village, FL
7142 FOREST MERE DRIVE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:58 PM

7142 FOREST MERE DRIVE

7142 Forest Mere Drive · No Longer Available
Progress Village
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balconies
Location

7142 Forest Mere Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
media room
VIDEO WALK THRU AVAILABLE! 3/2 Single Family Home in Riverview close to the Selmon Expressway and I-75! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and fenced-in yard on a corner lot. Inside laundry room. Master bathroom has double sinks and His and Hers Walk-in closets. Lawn maintenance included with rent! Community amenities include: Dog Park, Playground, Soccer field & Half court Basketball Rental requirements: NO smoking. Owner will consider cats/dogs depending on breed and number of pets. All people living in the home, 18 years or older, are required to do a background check and application. Must have good credit (no late payments on credit report, collections, repossessions, evictions, etc), verification of income required (proof of income- pay stubs or equivalent), income must be $3,600+ per month, 1-year minimum lease. Measurements are approximate and rounded up. Call owner directly for showings/questions. Check out the video walk thru on virtual tour link! Not familiar with the area? Nearby amenities include (approximate drive times): 5 minutes to: Publix, Starbucks, Xscape Movie Theaters, US 301 & I-75. 10 Minutes to: Westfield Brandon Shopping Mall. 13 Minutes to: TopGolf. 15 Minutes to: Dave and Busters. 18-20 minutes to: Channelside, Ybor City, HCC, USF & UT. 28-30 minutes to: International Plaza Mall, Tampa International Airport, Busch Gardens, Raymond James Stadium, MacDill Air Force Base.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7142 FOREST MERE DRIVE have any available units?
7142 FOREST MERE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 7142 FOREST MERE DRIVE have?
Some of 7142 FOREST MERE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7142 FOREST MERE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7142 FOREST MERE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7142 FOREST MERE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7142 FOREST MERE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7142 FOREST MERE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7142 FOREST MERE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7142 FOREST MERE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7142 FOREST MERE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7142 FOREST MERE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7142 FOREST MERE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7142 FOREST MERE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7142 FOREST MERE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7142 FOREST MERE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7142 FOREST MERE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7142 FOREST MERE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7142 FOREST MERE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
