7142 FOREST MERE DRIVE

Amenities
VIDEO WALK THRU AVAILABLE! 3/2 Single Family Home in Riverview close to the Selmon Expressway and I-75! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and fenced-in yard on a corner lot. Inside laundry room. Master bathroom has double sinks and His and Hers Walk-in closets. Lawn maintenance included with rent! Community amenities include: Dog Park, Playground, Soccer field & Half court Basketball Rental requirements: NO smoking. Owner will consider cats/dogs depending on breed and number of pets. All people living in the home, 18 years or older, are required to do a background check and application. Must have good credit (no late payments on credit report, collections, repossessions, evictions, etc), verification of income required (proof of income- pay stubs or equivalent), income must be $3,600+ per month, 1-year minimum lease. Measurements are approximate and rounded up. Call owner directly for showings/questions. Check out the video walk thru on virtual tour link! Not familiar with the area? Nearby amenities include (approximate drive times): 5 minutes to: Publix, Starbucks, Xscape Movie Theaters, US 301 & I-75. 10 Minutes to: Westfield Brandon Shopping Mall. 13 Minutes to: TopGolf. 15 Minutes to: Dave and Busters. 18-20 minutes to: Channelside, Ybor City, HCC, USF & UT. 28-30 minutes to: International Plaza Mall, Tampa International Airport, Busch Gardens, Raymond James Stadium, MacDill Air Force Base.