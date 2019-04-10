Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7128 Summer Holly Place Riverview, FL 33578 - BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL, BRAND NEW POOLSIDE TOWNHOUSE!!



TOWNHOME WILL BE COMPLETED ON 3/29/2019. (photos are of the model home and colors/design may vary slightly. Home is not furnished.)



When you enter from the front porch into the heart of this charming townhome with its great room plan and open kitchen with large island that is perfect for entertaining and everyday meals. Sharing the first level are a half bath, one-car garage and large outdoor patio, while upstairs are two bedrooms with a full bath and a spacious master suite with walk-in closet and double vanity bathroom. The laundry area is upstairs for added convenience. There is plenty of storage in this townhome with under stair storage, a large pantry, linen closet and 3 bedroom closets. This townhome is located close to the pool and playground area. Oak Creek Townhomes are located minutes from I-75, Selmon Expressway, Westfield Mall, restaurants and beaches.Small pets considered with a $300 on-refundable pet fee. Rent is $1550 per month and $1600 security deposit.



$75 per adult Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters application fee.

Once approved $1575 rent is due and $1625 security deposit will be due at lease signing.



For more information please contact Jenny Clark with Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters at 813-325-2457 or email: JENNY@TAMPAHOMEHUNTERS.COM



