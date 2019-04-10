All apartments in Progress Village
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:49 PM

7128 Summer Holly Place

7128 Summer Holly Pl · No Longer Available
Progress Village
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

7128 Summer Holly Pl, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
7128 Summer Holly Place Riverview, FL 33578 - BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL, BRAND NEW POOLSIDE TOWNHOUSE!!

TOWNHOME WILL BE COMPLETED ON 3/29/2019. (photos are of the model home and colors/design may vary slightly. Home is not furnished.)

When you enter from the front porch into the heart of this charming townhome with its great room plan and open kitchen with large island that is perfect for entertaining and everyday meals. Sharing the first level are a half bath, one-car garage and large outdoor patio, while upstairs are two bedrooms with a full bath and a spacious master suite with walk-in closet and double vanity bathroom. The laundry area is upstairs for added convenience. There is plenty of storage in this townhome with under stair storage, a large pantry, linen closet and 3 bedroom closets. This townhome is located close to the pool and playground area. Oak Creek Townhomes are located minutes from I-75, Selmon Expressway, Westfield Mall, restaurants and beaches.Small pets considered with a $300 on-refundable pet fee. Rent is $1550 per month and $1600 security deposit.

$75 per adult Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters application fee.
Once approved $1575 rent is due and $1625 security deposit will be due at lease signing.

For more information please contact Jenny Clark with Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters at 813-325-2457 or email: JENNY@TAMPAHOMEHUNTERS.COM

(RLNE4763387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7128 Summer Holly Place have any available units?
7128 Summer Holly Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 7128 Summer Holly Place have?
Some of 7128 Summer Holly Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7128 Summer Holly Place currently offering any rent specials?
7128 Summer Holly Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7128 Summer Holly Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7128 Summer Holly Place is pet friendly.
Does 7128 Summer Holly Place offer parking?
Yes, 7128 Summer Holly Place offers parking.
Does 7128 Summer Holly Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7128 Summer Holly Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7128 Summer Holly Place have a pool?
Yes, 7128 Summer Holly Place has a pool.
Does 7128 Summer Holly Place have accessible units?
No, 7128 Summer Holly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7128 Summer Holly Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7128 Summer Holly Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7128 Summer Holly Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7128 Summer Holly Place does not have units with air conditioning.
