Progress Village, FL
7090 Towne Lake Rd
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

7090 Towne Lake Rd

7090 Towne Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

7090 Towne Lake Road, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
3/2.5/1 End Unit in Oak Creek - Call Tina at 813-598-3071 or Lara at 850-322-3060 to view this 3 BR, 2.5 BA, 1 car garage single family town-home nestled in the highly desired community of Oak Creek. This nearly 1600 sq ft end unit was built in 2016 and has beautiful features to include a great open floor plan w/comfortable living, dining & family room combo, large windows with plenty of natural light. Beautiful tile downstairs in living areas & 1/2 bath, & new carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Updated eat-in kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, granite counters, walk in closet in kitchen & large island w/breakfast bar overlooking family room. Large master retreat features walk in closet. Master bath w/his and her sinks & granite. This home also includes 2 additional bedrooms, offering ample space, secondary bath w/granite, convenient upstairs laundry room and plenty of storage. Enjoy the beautiful and open patio. Oak Creek Community offers its tenants a beautiful community pool! Conveniently nestled just off Falkenburg Road & US 301 near Brandon, minutes to local schools, shopping, dining, 30 minutes to MacDill AFB, & just 15 minutes to Downtown Tampa! This is a beautiful unit you must see. Small dog is ok must have current records and shots. Also at move in there is a $75 move in processing fee along with the 1st month and security prior to move in.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5040487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7090 Towne Lake Rd have any available units?
7090 Towne Lake Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 7090 Towne Lake Rd have?
Some of 7090 Towne Lake Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7090 Towne Lake Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7090 Towne Lake Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7090 Towne Lake Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7090 Towne Lake Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7090 Towne Lake Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7090 Towne Lake Rd offers parking.
Does 7090 Towne Lake Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7090 Towne Lake Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7090 Towne Lake Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7090 Towne Lake Rd has a pool.
Does 7090 Towne Lake Rd have accessible units?
No, 7090 Towne Lake Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7090 Towne Lake Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7090 Towne Lake Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7090 Towne Lake Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7090 Towne Lake Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
