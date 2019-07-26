7090 Towne Lake Rd

Amenities

3/2.5/1 End Unit in Oak Creek - Call Tina at 813-598-3071 or Lara at 850-322-3060 to view this 3 BR, 2.5 BA, 1 car garage single family town-home nestled in the highly desired community of Oak Creek. This nearly 1600 sq ft end unit was built in 2016 and has beautiful features to include a great open floor plan w/comfortable living, dining & family room combo, large windows with plenty of natural light. Beautiful tile downstairs in living areas & 1/2 bath, & new carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Updated eat-in kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, granite counters, walk in closet in kitchen & large island w/breakfast bar overlooking family room. Large master retreat features walk in closet. Master bath w/his and her sinks & granite. This home also includes 2 additional bedrooms, offering ample space, secondary bath w/granite, convenient upstairs laundry room and plenty of storage. Enjoy the beautiful and open patio. Oak Creek Community offers its tenants a beautiful community pool! Conveniently nestled just off Falkenburg Road & US 301 near Brandon, minutes to local schools, shopping, dining, 30 minutes to MacDill AFB, & just 15 minutes to Downtown Tampa! This is a beautiful unit you must see. Small dog is ok must have current records and shots. Also at move in there is a $75 move in processing fee along with the 1st month and security prior to move in.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5040487)