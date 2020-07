Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic townhome in a great OAK CREEK location! Near major highways - I-75, 301, and the Crosstown Expressway. Nice living area and a half bath downstairs. Upstairs there are two bedrooms each with its own full bath. New tiles downstairs. Carpet upstairs. Upgraded kitchen. Storage room off covered back patio. This is a great home in a great location.