6822 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE

Amenities
Oak Creek community corner unit town home has 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, granite counter tops throughout kitchen, along with stainless steel appliances, water softener, walk-in pantry and kitchen island . All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and both bathrooms have granite counter tops. Tile throughout the first floor. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, plus washer and dryer . One car garage, with a pond view back yard. Rent Includes: Cable TV, Grounds Maintenance, Pool, Sewer, Water. Home located near 2 new movie theaters, close to the Crosstown, US 301 and I-75. Easy commute to MacDill AFB, Tampa, Brandon or St. Pete