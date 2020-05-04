All apartments in Progress Village
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

6822 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE

6822 Holly Heath Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6822 Holly Heath Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Oak Creek community corner unit town home has 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, granite counter tops throughout kitchen, along with stainless steel appliances, water softener, walk-in pantry and kitchen island . All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and both bathrooms have granite counter tops. Tile throughout the first floor. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, plus washer and dryer . One car garage, with a pond view back yard. Rent Includes: Cable TV, Grounds Maintenance, Pool, Sewer, Water. Home located near 2 new movie theaters, close to the Crosstown, US 301 and I-75. Easy commute to MacDill AFB, Tampa, Brandon or St. Pete

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6822 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE have any available units?
6822 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 6822 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE have?
Some of 6822 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6822 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6822 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6822 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6822 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 6822 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6822 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6822 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6822 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6822 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6822 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6822 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6822 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6822 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6822 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6822 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6822 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
