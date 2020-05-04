6822 HOLLY HEATH DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Oak Creek community corner unit town home has 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, granite counter tops throughout kitchen, along with stainless steel appliances, water softener, walk-in pantry and kitchen island . All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and both bathrooms have granite counter tops. Tile throughout the first floor. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, plus washer and dryer . One car garage, with a pond view back yard. Rent Includes: Cable TV, Grounds Maintenance, Pool, Sewer, Water. Home located near 2 new movie theaters, close to the Crosstown, US 301 and I-75. Easy commute to MacDill AFB, Tampa, Brandon or St. Pete