Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

6748 EAGLE FEATHER DRIVE

6748 Eagle Feather Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6748 Eagle Feather Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move-in Ready! 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 Bath Townhome! Volume ceilings with lots of space with an open plan. Nice 2 car garage in a beautiful, well-kept community! Private Master Suite and lots of upgrades** Home include all kitchen appliances ** NEWER A/C...VERY clean home** Just minutes away from Brandon Town Center, Crosstown Expressway, downtown Tampa and MacDill Airforce Base. Full access to the community pool! Won't last long! This nearly new townhome is in a beautiful gated community and has many outstanding features that will make you proud to call this home. One of the Brandon/Riverview area's fastest-growing communities offers a convenient location in the heart of Tampa Bay's growing suburbs. Located only an average of 15 minutes from many of Tampa Bay destinations, Eagle Palms puts you where you want to live and helps you get to where you need to go quickly. The open, spacious floor plan welcomes you as soon as you step inside. Clean home, with all neutral colors so you can easily customize with your furnishings. The foyer, living room, and kitchen flow seamlessly from one to the other.. Kitchen is complete with wood cabinets, stainless kitchen double sinks, side-by-side refrigerator with water and ice. **At the time of move-in, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposits There is also HOA Approval prior to moving in with a $75 fee for the HOA plus $40 per adult for background check by the HOA. Home is also for sale at $175,000. Sorry no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6748 EAGLE FEATHER DRIVE have any available units?
6748 EAGLE FEATHER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 6748 EAGLE FEATHER DRIVE have?
Some of 6748 EAGLE FEATHER DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6748 EAGLE FEATHER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6748 EAGLE FEATHER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6748 EAGLE FEATHER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6748 EAGLE FEATHER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 6748 EAGLE FEATHER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6748 EAGLE FEATHER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6748 EAGLE FEATHER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6748 EAGLE FEATHER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6748 EAGLE FEATHER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6748 EAGLE FEATHER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6748 EAGLE FEATHER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6748 EAGLE FEATHER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6748 EAGLE FEATHER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6748 EAGLE FEATHER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6748 EAGLE FEATHER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6748 EAGLE FEATHER DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

