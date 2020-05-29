6748 EAGLE FEATHER DRIVE

Amenities

Move-in Ready! 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 Bath Townhome! Volume ceilings with lots of space with an open plan. Nice 2 car garage in a beautiful, well-kept community! Private Master Suite and lots of upgrades** Home include all kitchen appliances ** NEWER A/C...VERY clean home** Just minutes away from Brandon Town Center, Crosstown Expressway, downtown Tampa and MacDill Airforce Base. Full access to the community pool! Won't last long! This nearly new townhome is in a beautiful gated community and has many outstanding features that will make you proud to call this home. One of the Brandon/Riverview area's fastest-growing communities offers a convenient location in the heart of Tampa Bay's growing suburbs. Located only an average of 15 minutes from many of Tampa Bay destinations, Eagle Palms puts you where you want to live and helps you get to where you need to go quickly. The open, spacious floor plan welcomes you as soon as you step inside. Clean home, with all neutral colors so you can easily customize with your furnishings. The foyer, living room, and kitchen flow seamlessly from one to the other.. Kitchen is complete with wood cabinets, stainless kitchen double sinks, side-by-side refrigerator with water and ice. **At the time of move-in, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposits There is also HOA Approval prior to moving in with a $75 fee for the HOA plus $40 per adult for background check by the HOA. Home is also for sale at $175,000. Sorry no pets