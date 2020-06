Amenities

LOVELY TOWNHOME WITH 2 BEDROOM/2.5 BATH AND 1 CAR GARAGE WITH A BEAUTIFUL POND VIEW LOCATED AT OAK CREEK SUBDIVISION! TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR AND CARPET IN 2ND LEVEL. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH THEIR OWN PRIVATE BATHROOMS. KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR AND ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. RENTAL INCLUDES WATER & CABLE. COMMUNITY POOL IS LOCATED JUST A BLOCK AWAY FROM TOWNHOME. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED JUST MINUTES TO I75, SELMON EXPWY, STORES AND BRANDON MALL. EASY COMMUTE TO DOWNTOWN TAMPA AND MACDILL AFB.