5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan basketball court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

AVAILABLE 6/1/2020 3/2/2 OWNER is applying with the HOA to install a fence along the rear of the home. A like new Bungalow with two sides Conservation land including a small pond. Large open floorplan including the living room. A den/office for separate living areas. It features a split floor plan with two bedrooms with a bath in the center.

The Master also enjoys the water view. 2 car garage rounds out this beautiful home. HOA has restrictions available prior to lease signing. Pool, park and basketball courts available within the neighborhood included in the price of the rental. NO FENCING on the property. Tenants will need 3xs the rent for income to qualify for this property at a 650 credit score. HOA requires a $200 refundable deposit for the facilities.