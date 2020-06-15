All apartments in Progress Village
Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE

5967 Sweet Birch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5967 Sweet Birch Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE 6/1/2020 3/2/2 OWNER is applying with the HOA to install a fence along the rear of the home. A like new Bungalow with two sides Conservation land including a small pond. Large open floorplan including the living room. A den/office for separate living areas. It features a split floor plan with two bedrooms with a bath in the center.
The Master also enjoys the water view. 2 car garage rounds out this beautiful home. HOA has restrictions available prior to lease signing. Pool, park and basketball courts available within the neighborhood included in the price of the rental. NO FENCING on the property. Tenants will need 3xs the rent for income to qualify for this property at a 650 credit score. HOA requires a $200 refundable deposit for the facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE have any available units?
5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE have?
Some of 5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5967 SWEET BIRCH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
