5016 S 87TH STREET

Come to enjoy this newly remodeled and fully fenced block home in desirable nice and quiet Progress village. New everything including shingle roof, Air conditioner, water heater, new electrical outlets and switches, new doors, new ceiling fans in every room, new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, painting inside and outside to name a few. New trendy wood looking tile flooring through out to make this home modern and stylish. Open style Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, real wood cabinets, back splashes, granite countertop with large breakfast bar. Master suite has attached bathroom with double sinks and jacuzzi bathtub. This home has open floor plan with large living/dining combo and a huge family room for all your entertainment. Ceiling fans in all rooms! There is an attached workshop/utility room, one car carport, backyard is totally fenced. This spacious home is located in minutes from downtown Tampa, Brandon, I75, US301, Selmon Connector, beaches, Brandon Mall and many other major retail stores and restaurants.