Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
5016 S 87TH STREET
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

5016 S 87TH STREET

5016 South 87th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5016 South 87th Street, Progress Village, FL 33619
Progress Village

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Come to enjoy this newly remodeled and fully fenced block home in desirable nice and quiet Progress village. New everything including shingle roof, Air conditioner, water heater, new electrical outlets and switches, new doors, new ceiling fans in every room, new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, painting inside and outside to name a few. New trendy wood looking tile flooring through out to make this home modern and stylish. Open style Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, real wood cabinets, back splashes, granite countertop with large breakfast bar. Master suite has attached bathroom with double sinks and jacuzzi bathtub. This home has open floor plan with large living/dining combo and a huge family room for all your entertainment. Ceiling fans in all rooms! There is an attached workshop/utility room, one car carport, backyard is totally fenced. This spacious home is located in minutes from downtown Tampa, Brandon, I75, US301, Selmon Connector, beaches, Brandon Mall and many other major retail stores and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 S 87TH STREET have any available units?
5016 S 87TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 5016 S 87TH STREET have?
Some of 5016 S 87TH STREET's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 S 87TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5016 S 87TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 S 87TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5016 S 87TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 5016 S 87TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5016 S 87TH STREET offers parking.
Does 5016 S 87TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 S 87TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 S 87TH STREET have a pool?
No, 5016 S 87TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5016 S 87TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 5016 S 87TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 S 87TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5016 S 87TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 5016 S 87TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5016 S 87TH STREET has units with air conditioning.

