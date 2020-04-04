All apartments in Progress Village
4805 South 88th Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:25 AM

4805 South 88th Street

4805 South 88th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4805 South 88th Street, Progress Village, FL 33619
Progress Village

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 South 88th Street have any available units?
4805 South 88th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
Is 4805 South 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4805 South 88th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 South 88th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4805 South 88th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4805 South 88th Street offer parking?
No, 4805 South 88th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4805 South 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4805 South 88th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 South 88th Street have a pool?
Yes, 4805 South 88th Street has a pool.
Does 4805 South 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 4805 South 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 South 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4805 South 88th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4805 South 88th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4805 South 88th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

