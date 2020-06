Amenities

11611 Southwest 232nd Lane Apt #0, Homestead, FL 33032 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. 12,000 SQUARE FT LOT - HUGE BACKYARD WITH PLENTY OF SPACE FOR BOATS, FAMILY FUN AND BBQ AREA. RIGHT NEXT TO A+ SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING CENTERS. CAN BE RENTED WITH OR WITHOUT FURNITURE ($2900 FURNISHED). TEXT LA TO SHOW. OWNER IS LISTING AGENT. BEAUTIFUL CLUBHOUSE WITH POOL, PLAY AREA, BASKETBALL COURTS, CHILDREN WATER PARK AND GYM. WALK IN CLOSET IN MOST ROOMS. MASTER BEDROOM WITH 2. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3584924 ]