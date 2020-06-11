All apartments in Princeton
11436 SW 238th St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:35 AM

11436 SW 238th St

11436 Southwest 238th Street · (786) 600-2838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11436 Southwest 238th Street, Princeton, FL 33032
Princeton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
key fob access
sauna
Enjoy the privacy that comes with this BEAUTIFUL detached townhouse located in Lennar Silver Palm Community. 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, this home is in EXCELLENT condition and provides a great layout for living/dining activities. Kitchen is spacious and decorated with elegant wall tile. Stairs+2nd floor have Spanish laminate wood flooring. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Washer & dryer in second floor. Spacious patio area. Accordion Shutters on all Windows, Keyless entry, Security System, Kitchen Stainless appliances & granite countertop.
Located on the same street as the Clubhouse. Clubhouse offers a resort-style experience - fully equipped gym, sauna, community pool, basketball court, club activities and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11436 SW 238th St have any available units?
11436 SW 238th St has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11436 SW 238th St have?
Some of 11436 SW 238th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11436 SW 238th St currently offering any rent specials?
11436 SW 238th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11436 SW 238th St pet-friendly?
No, 11436 SW 238th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 11436 SW 238th St offer parking?
No, 11436 SW 238th St does not offer parking.
Does 11436 SW 238th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11436 SW 238th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11436 SW 238th St have a pool?
Yes, 11436 SW 238th St has a pool.
Does 11436 SW 238th St have accessible units?
No, 11436 SW 238th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11436 SW 238th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11436 SW 238th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 11436 SW 238th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11436 SW 238th St does not have units with air conditioning.
