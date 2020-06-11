11436 SW 238th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool key fob access sauna

Enjoy the privacy that comes with this BEAUTIFUL detached townhouse located in Lennar Silver Palm Community. 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, this home is in EXCELLENT condition and provides a great layout for living/dining activities. Kitchen is spacious and decorated with elegant wall tile. Stairs+2nd floor have Spanish laminate wood flooring. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Washer & dryer in second floor. Spacious patio area. Accordion Shutters on all Windows, Keyless entry, Security System, Kitchen Stainless appliances & granite countertop.

Located on the same street as the Clubhouse. Clubhouse offers a resort-style experience - fully equipped gym, sauna, community pool, basketball court, club activities and much more.