11436 SW 238th St

Amenities
Enjoy the privacy that comes with this BEAUTIFUL detached townhouse located in Lennar Silver Palm Community. 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, this home is in EXCELLENT condition and provides a great layout for living/dining activities. Kitchen is spacious and decorated with elegant wall tile. Stairs+2nd floor have Spanish laminate wood flooring. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Washer & dryer in second floor. Spacious patio area. Accordion Shutters on all Windows, Keyless entry, Security System, Kitchen Stainless appliances & granite countertop.
Located on the same street as the Clubhouse. Clubhouse offers a resort-style experience - fully equipped gym, sauna, community pool, basketball court, club activities and much more.