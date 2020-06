Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

Unit has 3 bedrooms downstairs, and a 350+ sq ft loft upstairs (4th bedroom). 2 full bathrooms downstairs. floors downstairs are polished concrete, upstairs is carpet. each unit has a private patio with grass that will be cut by the property management. windows & sliding door are hurricane impact (unique feature in this area). This unit has large windows bringing in plenty of natural light. appliances are stainless steel. washer & dryer are large samsung units. water heater is Titan Tankless. each unit is limited to 2 parking spaces in the drive way.