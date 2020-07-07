All apartments in Princeton
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM

10773 SW 229th St

10773 Southwest 229th Street · (305) 338-7236
Location

10773 Southwest 229th Street, Princeton, FL 33170
Princeton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WELCOME HOME!! Beautiful, Spectacular and spacious single-family home with a huge backyard for rent!! This property is complete with brand new floors, kitchen, and appliances including a double door stainless steel refrigerator. Modern finishes throughout the entire home, and a Master bedroom suite with closet and master bathroom cap off this top of the line property located next to Cutler Bay with NO ASSOCIATION!!! No pets allowed, no exceptions!!! Landlord requires 1st month and 2 security deposits for move-in as well as a background check and eviction check. Credit is a secondary requirement but strong employment and income must be verified. Long term client preferred, bring your pickiest clients!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10773 SW 229th St have any available units?
10773 SW 229th St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10773 SW 229th St have?
Some of 10773 SW 229th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10773 SW 229th St currently offering any rent specials?
10773 SW 229th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10773 SW 229th St pet-friendly?
No, 10773 SW 229th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 10773 SW 229th St offer parking?
Yes, 10773 SW 229th St offers parking.
Does 10773 SW 229th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10773 SW 229th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10773 SW 229th St have a pool?
No, 10773 SW 229th St does not have a pool.
Does 10773 SW 229th St have accessible units?
No, 10773 SW 229th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10773 SW 229th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10773 SW 229th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 10773 SW 229th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10773 SW 229th St does not have units with air conditioning.
