10773 SW 229th St

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WELCOME HOME!! Beautiful, Spectacular and spacious single-family home with a huge backyard for rent!! This property is complete with brand new floors, kitchen, and appliances including a double door stainless steel refrigerator. Modern finishes throughout the entire home, and a Master bedroom suite with closet and master bathroom cap off this top of the line property located next to Cutler Bay with NO ASSOCIATION!!! No pets allowed, no exceptions!!! Landlord requires 1st month and 2 security deposits for move-in as well as a background check and eviction check. Credit is a secondary requirement but strong employment and income must be verified. Long term client preferred, bring your pickiest clients!!