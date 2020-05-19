Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool volleyball court cats allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance bike storage business center courtyard e-payments online portal package receiving trash valet

MEET US ONLINE or CALL NOW! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to assist you virtually or via phone. At Waterleaf Townhomes and Apartments you will find a comfortable apartment home that is designed exclusively for you. Imagine waking up across the street from beautiful Woodstock Lake in Port Saint Lucie each morning, living in close proximity to amazing beaches, shopping malls, restaurants & cinemas, and within walking distance of Port St. Lucie Medical Center. Your new apartment home features upgraded interiors, spacious closets, washer & dryer connections, and patios. Ask about our full renovation floor plans! At Waterleaf Townhomes and Apartments you will also enjoy two sparkling pools, a brand new 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center, bark park, sand volleyball, playground & play court with rentable corn hole, giant Jenga and more!