Waterleaf Townhomes

1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive · (772) 444-6315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 193 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1214 sqft

Unit 026 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterleaf Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
volleyball court
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
MEET US ONLINE or CALL NOW! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to assist you virtually or via phone. At Waterleaf Townhomes and Apartments you will find a comfortable apartment home that is designed exclusively for you. Imagine waking up across the street from beautiful Woodstock Lake in Port Saint Lucie each morning, living in close proximity to amazing beaches, shopping malls, restaurants & cinemas, and within walking distance of Port St. Lucie Medical Center. Your new apartment home features upgraded interiors, spacious closets, washer & dryer connections, and patios. Ask about our full renovation floor plans! At Waterleaf Townhomes and Apartments you will also enjoy two sparkling pools, a brand new 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center, bark park, sand volleyball, playground & play court with rentable corn hole, giant Jenga and more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $70 per adult
Deposit: $300 - an additional month's rent (based on screening results)
Move-in Fees: $200 Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $25/month, Pest Control $5/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300 for 1 pet and $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open parking.
Storage Details: Exterior Storage Closet in each unit

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Waterleaf Townhomes have any available units?
Waterleaf Townhomes has 2 units available starting at $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterleaf Townhomes have?
Some of Waterleaf Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterleaf Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Waterleaf Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterleaf Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterleaf Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Waterleaf Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Waterleaf Townhomes offers parking.
Does Waterleaf Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waterleaf Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterleaf Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Waterleaf Townhomes has a pool.
Does Waterleaf Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Waterleaf Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Waterleaf Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterleaf Townhomes has units with dishwashers.

