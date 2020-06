Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This Beautiful Three Bedroom, Two Bath, Two Car garage, Lake Front Pool home is available Fully furnished only! Tile in living areas, Granite and Stainless. Community, Pool and Lake views make this home very desirable. Please bring only clients with excellent credit and employment. Hoa will require Application and approval prior to move in. Tenant occupied; Notice required for ALL showings but easy to show.