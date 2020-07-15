668 SW Everett Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Welcome to this 4 bed, 2 bath, 1.5 car garage modern farmhouse style home! Fit for the most meticulous of tenants! The home has just undergone a complete renovation with polished concrete floors, new bathrooms, new kitchen with SS appliances, disposal, granite counters and large island with butcher block counters and room for 4 bar stools. New water heater, newly serviced A/C and nice laundry area with new W/D and sink. HUGE screened in back patio with string lights, perfect for outdoor dining/relaxing. Fully fenced backyard with additional patio area. Walking distance to community POOL, schools, grocery stores, restaurants etc. French doors to 4th bedroom can be frosted by landlord. Pets are welcome with responsible owners! No smokers please. ROOF WILL ALSO BE REPLACED THIS YEAR.