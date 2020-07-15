All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

668 SW Everett Ct

668 Southwest Everett Court · No Longer Available
Location

668 Southwest Everett Court, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this 4 bed, 2 bath, 1.5 car garage modern farmhouse style home! Fit for the most meticulous of tenants! The home has just undergone a complete renovation with polished concrete floors, new bathrooms, new kitchen with SS appliances, disposal, granite counters and large island with butcher block counters and room for 4 bar stools. New water heater, newly serviced A/C and nice laundry area with new W/D and sink. HUGE screened in back patio with string lights, perfect for outdoor dining/relaxing. Fully fenced backyard with additional patio area. Walking distance to community POOL, schools, grocery stores, restaurants etc. French doors to 4th bedroom can be frosted by landlord. Pets are welcome with responsible owners! No smokers please. ROOF WILL ALSO BE REPLACED THIS YEAR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 SW Everett Ct have any available units?
668 SW Everett Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port St. Lucie, FL.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 668 SW Everett Ct have?
Some of 668 SW Everett Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 SW Everett Ct currently offering any rent specials?
668 SW Everett Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 SW Everett Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 668 SW Everett Ct is pet friendly.
Does 668 SW Everett Ct offer parking?
Yes, 668 SW Everett Ct offers parking.
Does 668 SW Everett Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 668 SW Everett Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 SW Everett Ct have a pool?
Yes, 668 SW Everett Ct has a pool.
Does 668 SW Everett Ct have accessible units?
No, 668 SW Everett Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 668 SW Everett Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 668 SW Everett Ct has units with dishwashers.
