458 SE DOAT ST

3Br/2Ba house with a Pool is available for rent on AUGUST 17st, 2020 for up to 6 months. Super quite and safe neighborhood, close to the city center, close to bars, restaurants, supermarkets, coffee shops, shopping. Fully furnished and fully equipped. It has a fully stocked kitchen, washer and dryer, patio, backyard, one car garage, a large driveway for additional cars and ADT security system. The master bedroom has a king size bed, the second bedroom has a queen size bed and the third bedroom has two twin-size beds, transitioning to the kitchen with a open wall. Tenant pays all utilities separately. Please call for further details.