All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Find more places like 458 SE DOAT ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port St. Lucie, FL
/
458 SE DOAT ST
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:31 PM

458 SE DOAT ST

458 Southeast Doat Street · (646) 678-6477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port St. Lucie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

458 Southeast Doat Street, Port St. Lucie, FL 34983

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
3Br/2Ba house with a Pool is available for rent on AUGUST 17st, 2020 for up to 6 months. Super quite and safe neighborhood, close to the city center, close to bars, restaurants, supermarkets, coffee shops, shopping. Fully furnished and fully equipped. It has a fully stocked kitchen, washer and dryer, patio, backyard, one car garage, a large driveway for additional cars and ADT security system. The master bedroom has a king size bed, the second bedroom has a queen size bed and the third bedroom has two twin-size beds, transitioning to the kitchen with a open wall. Tenant pays all utilities separately. Please call for further details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 458 SE DOAT ST have any available units?
458 SE DOAT ST has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 458 SE DOAT ST have?
Some of 458 SE DOAT ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 SE DOAT ST currently offering any rent specials?
458 SE DOAT ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 SE DOAT ST pet-friendly?
No, 458 SE DOAT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 458 SE DOAT ST offer parking?
Yes, 458 SE DOAT ST does offer parking.
Does 458 SE DOAT ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 458 SE DOAT ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 SE DOAT ST have a pool?
Yes, 458 SE DOAT ST has a pool.
Does 458 SE DOAT ST have accessible units?
No, 458 SE DOAT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 458 SE DOAT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 458 SE DOAT ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 458 SE DOAT ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Similar Pages

Port St. Lucie 1 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 Bedrooms
Port St. Lucie Apartments with BalconyPort St. Lucie Apartments with Pool
Port St. Lucie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLMelbourne, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL
Lake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FL
Palm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity