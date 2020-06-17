4436 SW Idlewild Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

4 bedroom, 3 full baths home with screened patio, tiled throughout - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 full baths home in the Savona/Becker area. Home boasts a great & split floor plan, perfect for family entertainment. Through the double door entrance, opens to a spacious foyer, formal living and dining rooms. Large kitchen overlooks family room and nook areas. Quality ceramic tile flooring and crown molding throughout. Dual sinks and closets in master suite, Large covered screened patio and canal out back for added privacy. Call David Cidel for showings at 772-924-6637



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5572874)