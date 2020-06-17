All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Find more places like 4436 SW Idlewild Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port St. Lucie, FL
/
4436 SW Idlewild Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

4436 SW Idlewild Street

4436 Southwest Idlewild Street · (772) 924-6637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port St. Lucie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4436 Southwest Idlewild Street, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4436 SW Idlewild Street · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4 bedroom, 3 full baths home with screened patio, tiled throughout - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 full baths home in the Savona/Becker area. Home boasts a great & split floor plan, perfect for family entertainment. Through the double door entrance, opens to a spacious foyer, formal living and dining rooms. Large kitchen overlooks family room and nook areas. Quality ceramic tile flooring and crown molding throughout. Dual sinks and closets in master suite, Large covered screened patio and canal out back for added privacy. Call David Cidel for showings at 772-924-6637

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5572874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4436 SW Idlewild Street have any available units?
4436 SW Idlewild Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
Is 4436 SW Idlewild Street currently offering any rent specials?
4436 SW Idlewild Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4436 SW Idlewild Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4436 SW Idlewild Street is pet friendly.
Does 4436 SW Idlewild Street offer parking?
No, 4436 SW Idlewild Street does not offer parking.
Does 4436 SW Idlewild Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4436 SW Idlewild Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4436 SW Idlewild Street have a pool?
No, 4436 SW Idlewild Street does not have a pool.
Does 4436 SW Idlewild Street have accessible units?
No, 4436 SW Idlewild Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4436 SW Idlewild Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4436 SW Idlewild Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4436 SW Idlewild Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4436 SW Idlewild Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4436 SW Idlewild Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Similar Pages

Port St. Lucie 1 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 Bedrooms
Port St. Lucie Apartments with BalconyPort St. Lucie Apartments with Pool
Port St. Lucie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLMelbourne, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL
Lake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FL
Palm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity