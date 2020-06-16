2450 SW Dalpina Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL!!! This Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Pool Home**Garage is Fully Air Conditioned & has Closets, Dry Bar, Ceiling Fans, & outlets for Cable**Garage can be easily Converted into Office,/ Media Room, or 5th bedroom**. This home has 12' Ceilings is Perfect for Large Family & Entertaining, **Pool and Yard designed with custom paved walkways and Covered Patio. *Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counter tops' Custom wood cabinets with soft close shelves, double sink, custom 8' pantry with sliding shelves, Stainless Steel appliances** Matching granite in laundry room with Cabinets**Family Room,& Breakfast Nook* Master bath has Over Sized Jet Tub, Walk in Shower*Cabana Bath This home is Close to Tradition Mall, and Cleveland Clinic Hospital, & Interstate