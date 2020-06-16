All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Find more places like 2450 SW Dalpina Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port St. Lucie, FL
/
2450 SW Dalpina Road
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:55 PM

2450 SW Dalpina Road

2450 Southwest Dalpina Road · (954) 643-3403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port St. Lucie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2450 Southwest Dalpina Road, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2133 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL!!! This Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Pool Home**Garage is Fully Air Conditioned & has Closets, Dry Bar, Ceiling Fans, & outlets for Cable**Garage can be easily Converted into Office,/ Media Room, or 5th bedroom**. This home has 12' Ceilings is Perfect for Large Family & Entertaining, **Pool and Yard designed with custom paved walkways and Covered Patio. *Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counter tops' Custom wood cabinets with soft close shelves, double sink, custom 8' pantry with sliding shelves, Stainless Steel appliances** Matching granite in laundry room with Cabinets**Family Room,& Breakfast Nook* Master bath has Over Sized Jet Tub, Walk in Shower*Cabana Bath This home is Close to Tradition Mall, and Cleveland Clinic Hospital, & Interstate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 SW Dalpina Road have any available units?
2450 SW Dalpina Road has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2450 SW Dalpina Road have?
Some of 2450 SW Dalpina Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 SW Dalpina Road currently offering any rent specials?
2450 SW Dalpina Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 SW Dalpina Road pet-friendly?
No, 2450 SW Dalpina Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 2450 SW Dalpina Road offer parking?
Yes, 2450 SW Dalpina Road does offer parking.
Does 2450 SW Dalpina Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 SW Dalpina Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 SW Dalpina Road have a pool?
Yes, 2450 SW Dalpina Road has a pool.
Does 2450 SW Dalpina Road have accessible units?
No, 2450 SW Dalpina Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 SW Dalpina Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2450 SW Dalpina Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2450 SW Dalpina Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run
Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987

Similar Pages

Port St. Lucie 1 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 Bedrooms
Port St. Lucie Apartments with BalconyPort St. Lucie Apartments with Pool
Port St. Lucie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLMelbourne, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL
Lake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLWest Melbourne, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FL
Palm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity