All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Find more places like 2198 SE Dolphin Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port St. Lucie, FL
/
2198 SE Dolphin Road
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:41 PM

2198 SE Dolphin Road

2198 Southeast Dolphin Road · (772) 924-4122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port St. Lucie
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2198 Southeast Dolphin Road, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1494 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
urnished 3-bedroom rental in the Sandpiper section of eastern Port St. Lucie. This home is completely furnished including a leather sectional, club chair, and 55'' flat panel TV. Features include a split plan, wood and tile floors throughout, updated kitchen with granite counters, subway tile, new appliances and cookware, enclosed patio and fenced backyard. Bring your clothes and toothbrush....everything else is there! Great location just minutes from beaches, Club Med Resort, Saints golf course, and the Treasure Coast Square Mall. Available off-seasonal/ short term at $2,300/month. Available as of August 15th, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2198 SE Dolphin Road have any available units?
2198 SE Dolphin Road has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2198 SE Dolphin Road have?
Some of 2198 SE Dolphin Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2198 SE Dolphin Road currently offering any rent specials?
2198 SE Dolphin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2198 SE Dolphin Road pet-friendly?
No, 2198 SE Dolphin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 2198 SE Dolphin Road offer parking?
Yes, 2198 SE Dolphin Road offers parking.
Does 2198 SE Dolphin Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2198 SE Dolphin Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2198 SE Dolphin Road have a pool?
No, 2198 SE Dolphin Road does not have a pool.
Does 2198 SE Dolphin Road have accessible units?
No, 2198 SE Dolphin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2198 SE Dolphin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2198 SE Dolphin Road has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2198 SE Dolphin Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run
Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Parc at Gatlin Commons
1901 Southwest Aledo Lane
Port St. Lucie, FL 34953
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Similar Pages

Port St. Lucie 1 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 Bedrooms
Port St. Lucie Apartments with ParkingPort St. Lucie Apartments with Pools
Port St. Lucie Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLMelbourne, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLWellington, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Jupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLWest Melbourne, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FL
Lantana, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity