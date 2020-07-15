2198 SE Dolphin Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

urnished 3-bedroom rental in the Sandpiper section of eastern Port St. Lucie. This home is completely furnished including a leather sectional, club chair, and 55'' flat panel TV. Features include a split plan, wood and tile floors throughout, updated kitchen with granite counters, subway tile, new appliances and cookware, enclosed patio and fenced backyard. Bring your clothes and toothbrush....everything else is there! Great location just minutes from beaches, Club Med Resort, Saints golf course, and the Treasure Coast Square Mall. Available off-seasonal/ short term at $2,300/month. Available as of August 15th, 2020.