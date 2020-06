Amenities

Gorgeous pool home in the Club Med estates, tile floors throughout, remodeled kit with all new SS appliances, granite counters opens up to family rm, with access to pool area, in door utility , large master suite with remodeled bath ; tub & shower , formal living & ding rms open up to pool & porch area conveniently located to Club Med & golf courses, schools, churches, shops & the mall, pls give 24 hours notice for any showing .