Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:33 PM

10151 SW Dolce Road

10151 Southwest Dolce Road · (772) 418-3851
Location

10151 Southwest Dolce Road, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
The Reserve

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1790 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful Villa available w/ Great location at PGA Village (VERANO). Features 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths & 2 Car Garage. Open Floor plan with tile flooring. Master bedroom offers 2 walk-in closets, double vanity, roman tub and separate shower. Guest Bedroom has ensuite with full bath. Den is large enough for a day bed & closet is in the hall. Wonderful screen enclosed patio to enjoy the Florida weather! Community offers Club Talavera boasting something for everyone, fitness center, billiards, library, craft room, card room, indoor/outdoor pools, sauna, hot tub, pickle ball, tennis courts & more. Fabulous Champions Golf Courses at PGA Village open to the public with several memberships available from Golf to Social Memberships. Minutes from shopping, entertainment, restaurants & hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10151 SW Dolce Road have any available units?
10151 SW Dolce Road has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 10151 SW Dolce Road have?
Some of 10151 SW Dolce Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10151 SW Dolce Road currently offering any rent specials?
10151 SW Dolce Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10151 SW Dolce Road pet-friendly?
No, 10151 SW Dolce Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 10151 SW Dolce Road offer parking?
Yes, 10151 SW Dolce Road does offer parking.
Does 10151 SW Dolce Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10151 SW Dolce Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10151 SW Dolce Road have a pool?
Yes, 10151 SW Dolce Road has a pool.
Does 10151 SW Dolce Road have accessible units?
No, 10151 SW Dolce Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10151 SW Dolce Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10151 SW Dolce Road has units with dishwashers.
