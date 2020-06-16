10151 SW Dolce Road

Amenities

Beautiful Villa available w/ Great location at PGA Village (VERANO). Features 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths & 2 Car Garage. Open Floor plan with tile flooring. Master bedroom offers 2 walk-in closets, double vanity, roman tub and separate shower. Guest Bedroom has ensuite with full bath. Den is large enough for a day bed & closet is in the hall. Wonderful screen enclosed patio to enjoy the Florida weather! Community offers Club Talavera boasting something for everyone, fitness center, billiards, library, craft room, card room, indoor/outdoor pools, sauna, hot tub, pickle ball, tennis courts & more. Fabulous Champions Golf Courses at PGA Village open to the public with several memberships available from Golf to Social Memberships. Minutes from shopping, entertainment, restaurants & hospital.