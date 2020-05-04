All apartments in Port St. John
Find more places like 7030 US-1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port St. John, FL
/
7030 US-1
Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:30 AM

7030 US-1

7030 US Route 1 · (321) 514-0876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port St. John
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

7030 US Route 1, Port St. John, FL 32927
Sunrise Village Condo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath SEASONAL rental on the Historic Indian River Lagoon. It is a ground floor unit with a great view of the water. All the bells and whistles, such as new cabinetry, granite counters, tile flooring throughout, stainless appliances, updated bathrooms, brand new, never-used furnishings. Third BR is set up as an lounge. Community has a public pool, and a dog walking area. Condo is located just a few miles north of Florida State Rd 528, which leads directly to Cocoa Beach, and to Orlando, Florida. Owner will consider pets. (30lb MAX per HOA). Long term rentals do not include utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7030 US-1 have any available units?
7030 US-1 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7030 US-1 have?
Some of 7030 US-1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7030 US-1 currently offering any rent specials?
7030 US-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7030 US-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7030 US-1 is pet friendly.
Does 7030 US-1 offer parking?
Yes, 7030 US-1 does offer parking.
Does 7030 US-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7030 US-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7030 US-1 have a pool?
Yes, 7030 US-1 has a pool.
Does 7030 US-1 have accessible units?
No, 7030 US-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7030 US-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7030 US-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7030 US-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7030 US-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7030 US-1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Port St. John 2 BedroomsPort St. John 3 Bedrooms
Port St. John Apartments with BalconyPort St. John Furnished Apartments
Port St. John Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FL
Bay Hill, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity