Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool hot tub

Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath SEASONAL rental on the Historic Indian River Lagoon. It is a ground floor unit with a great view of the water. All the bells and whistles, such as new cabinetry, granite counters, tile flooring throughout, stainless appliances, updated bathrooms, brand new, never-used furnishings. Third BR is set up as an lounge. Community has a public pool, and a dog walking area. Condo is located just a few miles north of Florida State Rd 528, which leads directly to Cocoa Beach, and to Orlando, Florida. Owner will consider pets. (30lb MAX per HOA). Long term rentals do not include utilities.