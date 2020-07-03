All apartments in Port St. John
Port St. John, FL
6018 Apple Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:03 AM

6018 Apple Avenue

6018 Apple Avenue · (321) 961-4062
Location

6018 Apple Avenue, Port St. John, FL 32927
Port St. John

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Nice area! Converted garage attached to Owner's residence. Fully furnished one bed, one bath converted garage is completely private with separate entrance and parking space, and outdoor patio. King size bed, full kitchen. Super clean, tile throughout. No expense spared in the renovations. Rent includes electric, water, and internet. A second unit is part of the Owner's actual home. 2 bedrooms and private bath that have been converted and sectioned off with private entrance off of the screened porch. Tenant must pay 12% tax on leases shorter than 7 months. No smoking, No pets. Pictures are of both units available. White kitchen is converted garage. Wood cabinetry is converted bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6018 Apple Avenue have any available units?
6018 Apple Avenue has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6018 Apple Avenue have?
Some of 6018 Apple Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6018 Apple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6018 Apple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6018 Apple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6018 Apple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. John.
Does 6018 Apple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6018 Apple Avenue offers parking.
Does 6018 Apple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6018 Apple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6018 Apple Avenue have a pool?
No, 6018 Apple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6018 Apple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6018 Apple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6018 Apple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6018 Apple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6018 Apple Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6018 Apple Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
