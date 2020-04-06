4269 Piedras Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

NO smoking. First, last and security required for move in unless credit score is 700 or above. $75 lease preparation fee. $75 application fee per adult applicant. Completely remodeled home in 2016. Move in condition. Open floor plan with gorgeous designer tile throughout the entire home wall to wall. New in 2016 inside and outside HVAC systems, hot water heater, light fixtures and more. Beautiful plant shelves, vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchen with stylish glass backsplash and ample counter space. All brand new stainless steel appliances under warranty. Relax and enjoy the large fenced backyard from your private back porch. Owner broker.