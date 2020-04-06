All apartments in Port St. John
Location

4269 Piedras Street, Port St. John, FL 32927
Port St. John

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,497

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NO smoking. First, last and security required for move in unless credit score is 700 or above. $75 lease preparation fee. $75 application fee per adult applicant. Completely remodeled home in 2016. Move in condition. Open floor plan with gorgeous designer tile throughout the entire home wall to wall. New in 2016 inside and outside HVAC systems, hot water heater, light fixtures and more. Beautiful plant shelves, vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchen with stylish glass backsplash and ample counter space. All brand new stainless steel appliances under warranty. Relax and enjoy the large fenced backyard from your private back porch. Owner broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4269 Piedras Street have any available units?
4269 Piedras Street has a unit available for $1,497 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4269 Piedras Street have?
Some of 4269 Piedras Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4269 Piedras Street currently offering any rent specials?
4269 Piedras Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4269 Piedras Street pet-friendly?
No, 4269 Piedras Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. John.
Does 4269 Piedras Street offer parking?
Yes, 4269 Piedras Street does offer parking.
Does 4269 Piedras Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4269 Piedras Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4269 Piedras Street have a pool?
No, 4269 Piedras Street does not have a pool.
Does 4269 Piedras Street have accessible units?
No, 4269 Piedras Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4269 Piedras Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4269 Piedras Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4269 Piedras Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4269 Piedras Street has units with air conditioning.
