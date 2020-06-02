1177 La Fair Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully Refinished 3 bedroom split plan home with newly remodeled large master bedroom & private bath. This is a airy Spacious Home has a nice flow thru the large living room to the Eat in kitchen on thru to the huge Florida room and a big beautiful back yard. Add a 2+ car Gararge with workshop area. And just down across the street is the Indian River. Just a few miles to Kennedy space Center, Cape Canaveral, Boeing. Space X, Cocoa Beach 12 miles. Orlando airport 4O minutes, Disney, Universal 50 minutes.