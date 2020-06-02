All apartments in Port St. John
1177 La Fair Street
Last updated June 2 2020

1177 La Fair Street

1177 La Fair St · (321) 634-4008
Location

1177 La Fair St, Port St. John, FL 32927
Delespine Garden

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully Refinished 3 bedroom split plan home with newly remodeled large master bedroom & private bath. This is a airy Spacious Home has a nice flow thru the large living room to the Eat in kitchen on thru to the huge Florida room and a big beautiful back yard. Add a 2+ car Gararge with workshop area. And just down across the street is the Indian River. Just a few miles to Kennedy space Center, Cape Canaveral, Boeing. Space X, Cocoa Beach 12 miles. Orlando airport 4O minutes, Disney, Universal 50 minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1177 La Fair Street have any available units?
1177 La Fair Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1177 La Fair Street have?
Some of 1177 La Fair Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1177 La Fair Street currently offering any rent specials?
1177 La Fair Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1177 La Fair Street pet-friendly?
No, 1177 La Fair Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. John.
Does 1177 La Fair Street offer parking?
Yes, 1177 La Fair Street does offer parking.
Does 1177 La Fair Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1177 La Fair Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1177 La Fair Street have a pool?
No, 1177 La Fair Street does not have a pool.
Does 1177 La Fair Street have accessible units?
No, 1177 La Fair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1177 La Fair Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1177 La Fair Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1177 La Fair Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1177 La Fair Street does not have units with air conditioning.
