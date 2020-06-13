Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM

49 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Edgewater, FL

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Florida Shores
1 Unit Available
2726 Victory Palm Drive
2726 Victory Palm Drive, Edgewater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Edgewater 3/2/2 , Dog Friendly - 3/2/1 in Edgewater, close to shopping, I-95, large back yard, dog friendly. Lawn care included. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5697307)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Florida Shores
1 Unit Available
2323 Yule Tree Dr.
2323 Yule Tree Drive, Edgewater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1440 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Edewater for RENT! - 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1440 sq. ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1027 Flagler Ave
1027 Flagler Avenue, Edgewater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath single family home located in Edgewater.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewater
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:13pm
1 Unit Available
Sugartree Apartments
1801 Sugartree Cir, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Friendly staff make Sugartree in New Smyrna Beach, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Sugartree home.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Indian Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
139 Randle Ave
139 Randle Avenue, Oak Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1120 sqft
139 Randle Ave Available 09/15/20 BEST FISHING OUT YOUR BACK DOOR! OAK HILL - 2BR 2BA FOR RENT - Do you like to Fish? Fisherman & Boaters Paradise! The Best fishing just out your back door with easy access to Intracoastal Waterway/Mosquito Lagoon.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Waterfront Park
1 Unit Available
100 Lewis St
100 Lewis Street, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
824 sqft
Slow Down Manatee Zone! Fisherman paradise, with many manatee sightings and a boat lift! Perfect getaway for any family who loves to fish or be near the water! This home is located on the Indian River Lagoon.
Results within 5 miles of Edgewater

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
314 Orange Street "A"
314 South Orange Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Two story, 3/2 close to Canal Street area - Nice 3/2, 2 story duplex, close to Canal Street restaurants / shopping, enjoy the front porch with your morning coffee, pet friendly, make an appointment to see. (RLNE5569612)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3435 Torre Blvd.
3435 Torre Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3155 sqft
Venetian Bay Beauty with pool - Lovely 2 story in Savannah Pointe, Venetian Bay. Over 2400 sq. ft. of living area UNFURNISHED with ground floor master bedroom, master bath featuring soaking tub, shower, double vanity sinks, and flex room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3819 Schoolway Avenue
3819 Schoolway Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Lovely 2/2 beachside - Lovely beach side 2/2 with tiled floor through-out, open floor plan, 1 car garage. Quiet neighborhood close to shopping, beach, schools. This home has a privacy fenced, lush landscaped, serene back yard made for relaxation.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203
456 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1053 sqft
RIVERFRONT BOUCHELLE FOR RENT! - Move right into this lovely, 2/2 Bouchelle condo. Breathtaking riverfront views! Large screened balcony overlooking the intracoastal waterway! Over 1,000 sqft of living space. Fully equipped kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Inwood New Smyrna
1 Unit Available
451 HICKORY ST 1
451 Hickory St, Volusia County, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 451 Hickory St - Property Id: 300772 Partially furnished studio available now in New Smyrna.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1305 S Atlantic Ave
1305 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
684 sqft
This adorable beachside rental is a hidden gem! Walk to the beach! Close to shopping, food, and bars. Cute clean and tidy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit off South Atlantic Avenue.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
609 Yupon Ave
609 Yupon Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1254 sqft
Enjoy the Beach life! Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a garage and close to Flagler Ave! Great Backyard! Bring your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! Close to shopping, restaurants and night life! Keep up to date with a private

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
813 Ocean Ave
813 Ocean Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1712 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home, sleeps 6! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3501 S Atlantic Ave Apt 201
3501 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1060 sqft
VACATION RENTAL: Beautiful 2/2 king bed in the master. Direct Oceanfront Vacation rental on second floor. Washer & Dryer in unit. This condo is pet friendly with restrictions.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
829 E 12th Ave
829 12th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2522 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 3 bedroom 3 bath home with a beautiful yard! Great fenced in backyard for your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable. Washer/Dryer in home.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5300 S Atlantic Ave Apt 2203
5300 South Atlantic Avenue, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1601 sqft
Walk to the beach! Elegantly furnished 3/2 unit in the unparalleled Oceanwalk Condo Complex! This unit is in Building 2 on the 2nd floor, it features 2 queen beds in the master with an on suite bathroom, walk-in closet and balcony access.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
512 S Pine St
512 South Pine Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2900 sqft
Kick back and relax in this 'Mad Men' styled home and forget what decade youï¿½??re in! Walking distance to the beach and close to Flagler Ave.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
802 E 25th Ave
802 East 25th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
952 sqft
Cute and clean shabby chic 3 bedroom 1 bath house in walking distance to the ocean! This home is the perfect spot for a beach vacation! Just 2 blocks from the no drive beach! Plenty of sleeping space in the home with one room with a queen, another

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
835 E 16th Ave
835 16th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1175 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful yard! Great fenced in backyard for your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! New tile floors! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3010 Neverland Drive
3010 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1912 sqft
Located in Coastal Woods Subdivision in New Smyrna Beach (Driving Directions: SR 44 east, left on Sugar Mill road, left on Pioneer Trail. 1st left into Coastal Woods.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3022 Neverland Drive
3022 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1662 sqft
This newly built home in the Coastal Woods Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3019 Neverland Drive
3019 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1912 sqft
This newly built home in the Coastal Woods Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
606 Tortuga Ct
606 Tortuga Ct, Glencoe, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1912 sqft
This newly built home in the Coastal Woods Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Edgewater, FL

Finding an apartment in Edgewater that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

