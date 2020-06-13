Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

56 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Holly Hill, FL

Finding an apartment in Holly Hill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1607 Primo Court
1607 Primo Ct, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1671 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Move into a BRAND NEW HOME! You will be the first to live in this very well made DR Horton custom townhouse. Great location. Everything is BRAND NEW. BRAND NEW appliances, fixtures, closets, carpets.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1609 Primo Court
1609 Primo Ct, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1872 sqft
For rent! Brand new construction DR Horton custom built 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story 1 car attached garage townhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Hill
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
East Daytona
7 Units Available
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$948
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Daytona
1 Unit Available
The Secret Garden
910 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Whenever anyone enters the Secret Garden they can't believe that this hideaway is located in the heart of Daytona Beach just a stone's throw from the ocean. Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
East Daytona
1 Unit Available
736 N Grandview Ave
736 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
One of a kind detached bungalow with a huge, front paver deck is one you won't want to let get away!! This beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
East Daytona
1 Unit Available
738 N Grandview Ave
738 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
652 sqft
Too many upgrades to list! Fresh paint inside and out! New paver driveway and parking area. Gourmet Kitchen with elegant and modern wood kitchen cabinets with crown molding, granite counter tops, back splash and stainless-steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD
1567 Derbyshire Road, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1041 sqft
Beautiful, completely remodeled and professionally furnished home in Daytona Beach with 3 beds, 1 bath.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Hill
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1303 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,152
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1401 sqft
Activities encourage you to do the things you love, all the while living just miles from Daytona Beach. Be close to things that matter; a nature trail, nearby Robert Strickland Park, shopping, dining, and Florida Memorial Hospital.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
18 Units Available
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1205 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
$
17 Units Available
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1255 sqft
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
$
17 Units Available
Bermuda Estates Ormond
100 Hamilton Cir, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1375 sqft
Now offering 1 month free on all 3 bedroom apartment homes! Bermuda Estates is ideally located in Ormond Beach, FL. The scenery, space, and sense of community at Bermuda Estates are truly something to behold.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
14 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$839
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,156
1244 sqft
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Glen Apartments, your home for convenient living at a great location in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our single-story community’s beautifully manicured grounds and relaxing lagoon create the ideal tranquil setting for you to call home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
$
29 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Nova Wood Apartments
1220 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$785
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Wood Apartments, your home for country living combined with city convenience in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
$
7 Units Available
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Southern Villas Apartments is located in Daytona Beach. Its within a few minutes from the lovely beaches of Florida. The surrounding areas cant be beat for dining experiences, cinema, and attractions of all kinds.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grande Champion
1 Unit Available
106 Phillip Scott
106 Phillip Scott Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1219 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome located in the community of Grande Champion in Daytona Beach. Kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
29 Indian Trail
29 Indian Trail, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2639 sqft
29 Indian Trail Available 07/06/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Townhome in The Trails - If space is what your family needs, then this is the place for you! Beautiful 2 story town home located in The Trails subdivision with 4 bedrooms/3.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
309 Olive St
309 Olive Street, South Daytona, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2250 sqft
309 Olive St Available 06/15/20 5 bedrooms 4 baths. South Daytona - Huge home for a large family. The original home is 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. and the addition is 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Over 2,200 square feet.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lionspaw
1 Unit Available
100 Berg Court
100 Berg Court, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2410 sqft
100 Berg Court Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON!! Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home in Prestigious LPGA! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with a den in LPGA. This home features a formal living room and dining room.
City Guide for Holly Hill, FL

You'd be forgiven if you thought Holly Hill, Florida, was a suburb of Daytona Beach. In truth, it's a historic coastal town that just happens to be sandwiched between bigger neighbors. There are few hills, and even less holly, but it's still a pretty little coastal village.

The town of almost 12,000 residents (as reported by the 2010 U.S. Census) grew up from humble beginnings around just a few cabins in early Florida history. What would become Daytona Beach sprang up to the south, and the future Ormond Beach took root to the north. Eventually, the three grew together until it became hard to tell one from the other when passing through. With beautiful sandy beaches driving coastal development in these parts, Holly Hill has become a popular part of the Florida Coast. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Holly Hill, FL

Finding an apartment in Holly Hill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

