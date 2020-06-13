Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 PM

64 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Glencoe, FL

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3010 Neverland Drive
3010 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1912 sqft
Located in Coastal Woods Subdivision in New Smyrna Beach (Driving Directions: SR 44 east, left on Sugar Mill road, left on Pioneer Trail. 1st left into Coastal Woods.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3022 Neverland Drive
3022 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1662 sqft
This newly built home in the Coastal Woods Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3019 Neverland Drive
3019 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1912 sqft
This newly built home in the Coastal Woods Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
606 Tortuga Ct
606 Tortuga Ct, Glencoe, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1912 sqft
This newly built home in the Coastal Woods Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3020 Neverland Drive
3020 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1912 sqft
This newly built home in the Coastal Woods Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3016 Neverland Drive
3016 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1662 sqft
Located in Coastal Woods Subdivision in New Smyrna Beach (Driving Directions: SR 44 east, left on Sugar Mill road, left on Pioneer Trail. 1st left into Coastal Woods.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3017 Neverland Drive
3017 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1536 sqft
Located in Coastal Woods Subdivision in New Smyrna Beach (Driving Directions: SR 44 east, left on Sugar Mill road, left on Pioneer Trail. 1st left into Coastal Woods.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3015 Neverland Drive
3015 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1912 sqft
Located in Coastal Woods Subdivision in New Smyrna Beach (Driving Directions: SR 44 east, left on Sugar Mill road, left on Pioneer Trail. 1st left into Coastal Woods.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3009 Neverland Drive
3009 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1536 sqft
This newly built home in the Coastal Woods Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3008 Neverland Drive
3008 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1912 sqft
This newly built home in the Coastal Woods Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3013 Neverland Drive
3013 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1912 sqft
This newly built home in the Coastal Woods Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3011 Neverland Drive
3011 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1662 sqft
This newly built home in the Coastal Woods Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3004 Neverland Drive
3004 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1662 sqft
This newly built home in the Coastal Woods Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3006 Neverland Drive
3006 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1536 sqft
This newly built home in the Coastal Woods Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3005 Neverland Drive
3005 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1662 sqft
This newly built home in the Coastal Woods Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3095 Neverland Drive
3095 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1536 sqft
This newly built home in the Coastal Woods Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3067 Neverland Drive
3067 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1536 sqft
This newly built home in the Coastal Woods Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
3069 Neverland Drive
3069 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1662 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent.

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
3093 Neverland Drive
3093 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1662 sqft
Located in Coastal Woods Subdivision in New Smyrna Beach (Driving Directions: SR 44 east, left on Sugar Mill road, left on Pioneer Trail. 1st left into Coastal Woods.
Results within 1 mile of Glencoe
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 09:13pm
1 Unit Available
Sugartree Apartments
1801 Sugartree Cir, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Friendly staff make Sugartree in New Smyrna Beach, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Sugartree home.
Results within 5 miles of Glencoe
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Waters Edge
226 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,187
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Florida Shores
1 Unit Available
2726 Victory Palm Drive
2726 Victory Palm Drive, Edgewater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Edgewater 3/2/2 , Dog Friendly - 3/2/1 in Edgewater, close to shopping, I-95, large back yard, dog friendly. Lawn care included. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5697307)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
314 Orange Street "A"
314 South Orange Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Two story, 3/2 close to Canal Street area - Nice 3/2, 2 story duplex, close to Canal Street restaurants / shopping, enjoy the front porch with your morning coffee, pet friendly, make an appointment to see. (RLNE5569612)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3435 Torre Blvd.
3435 Torre Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3155 sqft
Venetian Bay Beauty with pool - Lovely 2 story in Savannah Pointe, Venetian Bay. Over 2400 sq. ft. of living area UNFURNISHED with ground floor master bedroom, master bath featuring soaking tub, shower, double vanity sinks, and flex room.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Glencoe, FL

Finding an apartment in Glencoe that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

