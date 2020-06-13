Apartment List
40 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL

Finding an apartment in Ormond-by-the-Sea that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for b... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
38 Valhalla Ave.
38 Valhalia Avenue, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1848 sqft
Gorgeous Beachside Home! - Don't miss out on this amazing beachside home! This home is completely updated inside and out! This home offers 3 generous sized bedrooms, an open-concept floorplan, updated kitchen and bathrooms, and a fenced in yard!

1 Unit Available
140 Via Madrid Dr
140 Via Madrid, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2958 sqft
Welcome home! This immaculate, spanish style beach home is just what you've been looking for.

1 Unit Available
8 JUNIPER Drive
8 Juniper Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1570 sqft
Available October 1st, 2020 This VACATION RENTAL is just minutes away from Daytona Beach in peaceful Ormond by the Sea. Enjoy all the amenities of home with this great beachside property rental. Pet friendly!

1 Unit Available
61 Rivocean Drive
61 Rivocean Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1166 sqft
VACATION RENTAL in Beautiful Ormond Beach! This property includes utilities, is just a short walk to the ocean, and is freshly furnished, with a garage.

1 Unit Available
103 Roberta Rd
103 Roberta Road, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
762 sqft
Perfect Ormond by the Sea location! Listen to the sound of the ocean from your front yard! You'll love being the 2nd house in from the beach! This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath beach bungalow has many upgrades including newer appliances w/Granite counter tops,

1 Unit Available
32 Oakview Circle
32 Oakview Circle, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1290 sqft
This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath is located in desirable Ormond by The Sea. Settle into this beach side paradise which has a fenced in yard and garage.
1 Unit Available
38 Colonial Circle
38 Colonial Circle, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2132 sqft
38 Colonial Circle Available 07/08/20 Spacious Ormond Beachside Home - Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in the Colonial Estates neighborhood of Ormond Beach. Sitting right off of John Anderson Dr.

1 Unit Available
912 N Halifax Drive
912 North Halifax Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1496 sqft
Awesome home in Ormond/Beachside available for rent June 1st. Hardwood flooring throughout, mini split systems and updated baths and kitchen. Flex room could be office, den, media room or play room.

Northbrook
1 Unit Available
1104 Sherbourne Way
1104 Sherbourne Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1966 sqft
This home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood close to the river, parks and good schools. It offers 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the Northwood section of Ormond Beach. There is tile and hardwood floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
91 Dawn Drive
91 Dawn Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1572 sqft
This Ormond Beach Side beauty is located minutes from the beach and the Halifax River. This single family , 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a spacious living room/ dining area plus a finished family room with a fireplace.
1 Unit Available
29 Indian Trail
29 Indian Trail, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2639 sqft
29 Indian Trail Available 07/06/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Townhome in The Trails - If space is what your family needs, then this is the place for you! Beautiful 2 story town home located in The Trails subdivision with 4 bedrooms/3.

1 Unit Available
1607 Primo Court
1607 Primo Ct, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1671 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Move into a BRAND NEW HOME! You will be the first to live in this very well made DR Horton custom townhouse. Great location. Everything is BRAND NEW. BRAND NEW appliances, fixtures, closets, carpets.

1 Unit Available
200 N Yonge Street
200 North Yonge Street, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1025 sqft
3 Bedroom Vintage Home nestled on a 2.5 acre lot in the middle of Ormond. Tucked back off US1 is a sweet vintage home for lease. Concrete Block home with original hardwood floors. Knotty Pine wood cabinet kitchen with Washer/Dryer hook-up.

Plantation Bay
1 Unit Available
820 Aldenham Lane
820 Aldenham Lane, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1562 sqft
Pristine single story end unit in the desirable gated golf and country club community of Plantation Bay.

1 Unit Available
1609 Primo Court
1609 Primo Ct, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1872 sqft
For rent! Brand new construction DR Horton custom built 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story 1 car attached garage townhouse.

Tomoka Oaks Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
22 Oakmont Cir
22 Oakmont Circle, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1725 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home located in desirable Tomoka Oaks Golf Community.
19 Units Available
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1303 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
East Daytona
7 Units Available
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$948
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
31 Units Available
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,141
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1280 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
13 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
5 Units Available
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,152
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1401 sqft
Activities encourage you to do the things you love, all the while living just miles from Daytona Beach. Be close to things that matter; a nature trail, nearby Robert Strickland Park, shopping, dining, and Florida Memorial Hospital.
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
18 Units Available
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1205 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
17 Units Available
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1255 sqft
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
17 Units Available
Bermuda Estates Ormond
100 Hamilton Cir, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1375 sqft
Now offering 1 month free on all 3 bedroom apartment homes! Bermuda Estates is ideally located in Ormond Beach, FL. The scenery, space, and sense of community at Bermuda Estates are truly something to behold.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL

Finding an apartment in Ormond-by-the-Sea that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

