Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

56 Apartments for rent in Port Charlotte, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with...
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
46 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$992
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,077
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated May 28 at 02:10pm
7 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 25
1 Unit Available
540 Lindley Ter
540 Lindley Terrace Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1454 sqft
540 Lindley Ter Available 07/16/20 540 Lindley Terrace - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - ANNUAL - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Carport. Heated saltwater pool and cage built by Nautilus Pools in 2015. Concrete Seawall w/ dock and covered 8000 lb. boat lift.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 26
1 Unit Available
20362 Emerald Ave
20362 Emerald Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1220 sqft
***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: June - Dec 2020 RENTED: through May 2020 and January through April 2021 Jan-Mar $2,200* / month Apr-Dec $1,400* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Port

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
19505 Quesada Avenue - 1, G202
19505 Quesada Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW!! This second floor 2/2 condo located in a nice community, Oaks III off Quesada in Port Charlotte. All fresh paint, very clean, screened balcony to enjoy your morning coffee or evening drink.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Section 96
1 Unit Available
1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103
1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
848 sqft
This 1st floor 2/2 condo unit located in the Bimini Bay Community is just a doll house and at this price it will not last. So get your appointment scheduled now. Nestled under these beautiful oaks with nice new landscape makes it a real charm.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Section 27
1 Unit Available
21466 Michigan Ave
21466 Michigan Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1584 sqft
This beautiful home features 3 large bedrooms with 2 baths and 2 stall garage in perfect location. Huge master suite with dual walk in closets and spacious bathroom with sliding glass doors out to the screened in lanai.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Section 8
1 Unit Available
1160 BARBOUR AVENUE
1160 Barbour Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1559 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 - NOVEMBER 2020 - PARADISE AWAITS!! This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house will exceed your every expectation! Newer kitchen with granite counter tops, bathrooms, floorings and comfortable décor.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Section 96
1 Unit Available
473 RICOLD TERRACE
473 Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1044 sqft
***AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON***Cute 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage home with community pool . Features include a large eat in kitchen, livng room three bedroom and screen lanai off master bedroom. Close to Shopping , restaurants and more.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Section 36
1 Unit Available
281 SEVERIN ROAD SE
281 Severin Road, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1622 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020!! This furnished 3 bedroom pool home with panoramic view of Baldwin Lake with sailboat access to Charlotte Harbor is only minutes to the Harbor and then on to Gulf of Mexico.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Section 40
1 Unit Available
21667 EDGEWATER DRIVE
21667 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2334 sqft
THIS HOUSE IS A GEM! A MUST RENT FOR SNOWBIRDS! Featuring a spacious living space with: • Pool Table/Billiards • Giant movie screen size TV • Cable/Internet • Bar table on back pool deck • Beautiful Screen-in pool and spa • Sand box • Dock/Boat

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Section 37
1 Unit Available
18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE
18371 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1336 sqft
BOOKED JANUARY 2021 TO MARCH 2021 Beautiful and spacious Heated Pool Home in Port Charlotte located on Edgewater Drive: Two (2) Master bedroom style home with Three (3) Baths, two (2) car garage, and Solar Heated Pool.

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Section 27
1 Unit Available
21032 EVANSTON AVENUE
21032 Evanston Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1334 sqft
RENTAL PRICE REDUCED!!!!!! Charming and spacious 2-bedroom home with beautiful picket fenced in the front and all fenced in the backyard. This home has 2 bedrooms plus a Den or office meticulously maintained and updated.
Results within 1 mile of Port Charlotte

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3310 Loveland Blvd - #408 ACH
3310 Loveland Blvd, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1044 sqft
Amazing condo on the Lake - Bright, airy & clean condo in the quiet & peaceful community of Lakes Edge.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
4525 Church Street
4525 Church Street, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! This charming "Old Florida" style 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 1-car garage has been completely remodeled to include new paint on the interior/exterior, new flooring throughout, a spacious kitchen with new appliances,

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
22234 EDGEWATER DRIVE
22234 Edgewater Drive, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1005 sqft
Marina Walk 2BR/2BA/screened patio nicely-maintained ground floor apartment available effective 7/15/2018.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4056 OAKVIEW DRIVE
4056 Oakview Drive, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
956 sqft
THIS CONDO IS BOOKED FROM JANUARY 1, 2021 TO MARCH 31, 2021 Spacious two bedroom, two bath 2nd. Floor Condo in the Tala Lakes Condo Association. Fully Furnished with all the amenities needed for a getaway away extended Vacation.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4048 OAKVIEW DRIVE
4048 Oakview Drive, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1040 sqft
BOOKED JANUARY 2021 TO MARCH 2021 Port Charlotte, F L 33948 Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 Bath 2nd. Floor Condo in the Tala Lakes Condo Association. Fully Furnished with all the amenities needed for a getaway away extended Vacation.
Results within 5 miles of Port Charlotte

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
1313 Mendavia Terrace
1313 Mendavia Ter, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1535 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
3193 Monday Terrace
3193 Monday Terrace, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
5278 Sabrina Terrace
5278 Sabrina Terrace, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1378 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in North Port FL is now available.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deep Creek
1 Unit Available
1275 Saxony Cir # 3102
1275 Saxony Circle, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1151 sqft
1275 Saxony Circle, unit 3102, Punta Gorda, FL 33983 - Annual unfurnished Rental. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1st floor condo at the Links Edge Community in Deep Creek has 1 covered parking space and a storage area off the front porch entry way.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1031 W. Retta Esplanade Unit 134
1031 West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
*** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL Available: June 2020 (This property is only available until the end of 2020) Rented: to May 2020 (Not available in 2021) Seasonal Rate (Jan - Mar) - $2,800* Off-Season Rate (Apr

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Deep Creek
1 Unit Available
26304 Explorer Rd
26304 Explorer Rd, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1255 sqft
This brand new construction home features an open concept living space, a laundry/mud room, vinyl plank flooring throughout, a covered porch, and more! The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a breakfast
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Port Charlotte, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Port Charlotte renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

