Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

17072 Ohara Dr

17072 Ohara Drive · (941) 462-2894
Location

17072 Ohara Drive, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Section 44

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2091 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate 3BR, 2BA Waterfront with Boat Dock in Port Charlotte Pool Service available for annual lease. This spacious, 3 BR/2 BA waterfront paradise in this ideal location of wonderful Port Charlotte, which includes a dock with lift for your boat! Come bask in the sunshine and take a dip in your marvelous solar heated pool, and sink into the laid-back lifestyle of Florida’s Gulf Coast. Explore our award-winning beaches and gaze at breathtaking sunsets overlooking the bayfront or the Gulf of Mexico - the choice is yours. This spacious home offers everything you could hope for in your tropical getaway, with an open living concept. The modern kitchen offers beautiful cabinetry and granite counter tops, as well as all of the premium appliances that you need for the ultimate culinary experience, including a refrigerator, stove, and a microwave. The master bedroom boasts a king-size bed and a large flat-screen TV. Both guest bedrooms host queen-size beds. There is a two-car attached garage and washer/dryer are also included. Come experience your tropical oasis to get away from it all. One dog is permitted if under 20 lbs. First and security required to move in and a monthly $29.99 residents benefit fee will be applied.

Amenities: Heated Pool, Furnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17072 Ohara Dr have any available units?
17072 Ohara Dr has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17072 Ohara Dr have?
Some of 17072 Ohara Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17072 Ohara Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17072 Ohara Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17072 Ohara Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17072 Ohara Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17072 Ohara Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17072 Ohara Dr does offer parking.
Does 17072 Ohara Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17072 Ohara Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17072 Ohara Dr have a pool?
Yes, 17072 Ohara Dr has a pool.
Does 17072 Ohara Dr have accessible units?
No, 17072 Ohara Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17072 Ohara Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17072 Ohara Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17072 Ohara Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17072 Ohara Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
