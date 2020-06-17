17072 Ohara Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dogs allowed garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Immaculate 3BR, 2BA Waterfront with Boat Dock in Port Charlotte Pool Service available for annual lease. This spacious, 3 BR/2 BA waterfront paradise in this ideal location of wonderful Port Charlotte, which includes a dock with lift for your boat! Come bask in the sunshine and take a dip in your marvelous solar heated pool, and sink into the laid-back lifestyle of Florida’s Gulf Coast. Explore our award-winning beaches and gaze at breathtaking sunsets overlooking the bayfront or the Gulf of Mexico - the choice is yours. This spacious home offers everything you could hope for in your tropical getaway, with an open living concept. The modern kitchen offers beautiful cabinetry and granite counter tops, as well as all of the premium appliances that you need for the ultimate culinary experience, including a refrigerator, stove, and a microwave. The master bedroom boasts a king-size bed and a large flat-screen TV. Both guest bedrooms host queen-size beds. There is a two-car attached garage and washer/dryer are also included. Come experience your tropical oasis to get away from it all. One dog is permitted if under 20 lbs. First and security required to move in and a monthly $29.99 residents benefit fee will be applied.



Amenities: Heated Pool, Furnished