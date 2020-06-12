1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

This 1st floor 2/2 condo unit located in the Bimini Bay Community is just a doll house and at this price it will not last. So get your appointment scheduled now. Nestled under these beautiful oaks with nice new landscape makes it a real charm. Located between US 41 and Peachland Blvd.. All new paint, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and all new appliances and counter tops. New electrical outlets and switches throughout with GFI switches for added safety. Tenant must pay 1st, Last, Security along with water deposit before move in. Application fee of $50.00 to the HOA and $50.00 per adult application to Mid Florida Property Management. NO Criminal or Evictions on any adult record. NO PETS!

Nice Community with community pool and activities to enjoy. Centrally located and walking distance to shopping, dining and medical office. Just minutes to our beautiful sandy beaches and I75.