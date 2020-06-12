All apartments in Port Charlotte
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103

1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard · (941) 893-4443
Location

1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Section 96

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This 1st floor 2/2 condo unit located in the Bimini Bay Community is just a doll house and at this price it will not last. So get your appointment scheduled now. Nestled under these beautiful oaks with nice new landscape makes it a real charm. Located between US 41 and Peachland Blvd.. All new paint, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and all new appliances and counter tops. New electrical outlets and switches throughout with GFI switches for added safety. Tenant must pay 1st, Last, Security along with water deposit before move in. Application fee of $50.00 to the HOA and $50.00 per adult application to Mid Florida Property Management. NO Criminal or Evictions on any adult record. NO PETS!
Nice Community with community pool and activities to enjoy. Centrally located and walking distance to shopping, dining and medical office. Just minutes to our beautiful sandy beaches and I75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103 have any available units?
1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103 have?
Some of 1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103 currently offering any rent specials?
1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103 pet-friendly?
No, 1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103 offer parking?
Yes, 1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103 does offer parking.
Does 1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103 have a pool?
Yes, 1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103 has a pool.
Does 1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103 have accessible units?
No, 1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, B103 does not have units with air conditioning.
