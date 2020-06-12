/
3 bedroom apartments
97 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ponce Inlet, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4545 S. Atlantic Ave #3104
4545 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2137 sqft
Desirable First-Floor Direct Oceanfront Condo - Exit out your sliders over the grassy green knoll and directly to the pool and beach. As you enter the front door, the Atlantic Ocean is your backdrop.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4650 Links Village Drive
4650 Links Village Dr, Ponce Inlet, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2195 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1 Beautiful 3/3 condo in the popular Links @ Harbour Village!***2400 Sq Ft***Spacious Master Suite with Balcony access, large walk in custom closets***walk in shower and Roman tub in Master Bath***Gated community amenities include,9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
81 Alberta Avenue
81 Alberta Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1767 sqft
Ponce Inlet. The Lighthouse, The Beach, Fishing, No Drive Beach. As close to paradise as we get in Coastal Central Florida. A charming, 3/2 Single Family Residence Is nearly impossible to find in Ponce Inlet.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4555 S Atlantic Avenue
4555 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2065 sqft
Newly renovated 5th floor, 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Condo, in Towers 4, with new porcelain tile floor from the entrance to the living room terrace, new kitchen lighting and appliances, new living room furniture, and new carpet in all 3 bedrooms!Enjoy
Results within 1 mile of Ponce Inlet
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
253 Minorca Beach Way, #704
253 Minorca Beach Way, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oceanfront Condo for rent! - Direct Oceanfront 3 bedroom 2 bath unfurnished located in the Andros Bldg. Enjoy the ocean breeze and the breathtaking views from the 7th floor private balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Ponce Inlet
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Port Orange Gateway Center
59 Units Available
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
30 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Waters Edge
227 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,783
1368 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
940 Village Trail
940 Village Trail, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1162 sqft
Clean 3 bedrooms, 2 bath 2nd floor condo with cathedral ceilings and no one living above. An end unit right off the parking lot. Featuring washer and dryer plus a nice screened balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Spruce Creek
1 Unit Available
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard, Port Orange, FL
Suitable for celebrities or executives relocating to the area needing a FURNISHED TURNKEY luxury short term rental.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
314 Orange Street "A"
314 South Orange Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Two story, 3/2 close to Canal Street area - Nice 3/2, 2 story duplex, close to Canal Street restaurants / shopping, enjoy the front porch with your morning coffee, pet friendly, make an appointment to see. (RLNE5569612)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Orange Gateway Center
1 Unit Available
1608 Pham Drive
1608 Pham Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1587 sqft
Brand New 3/2.5 Port Orange Townhome - BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! 3 Bedroom 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Orange Gateway Center
1 Unit Available
1604 Pham Drive
1604 Pham Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1587 sqft
3/2.5 Port Orange Townhome - 3 Bedroom 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
309 Olive St
309 Olive Street, South Daytona, FL
309 Olive St Available 06/15/20 5 bedrooms 4 baths. South Daytona - Huge home for a large family. The original home is 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. and the addition is 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Over 2,200 square feet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
548 Aeolian Drive
548 Aeolian Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2087 sqft
Beautiful New Smyrna Beach Home! - Beautiful New Smyrna Beach Home, in the community of Isles of Sugar Mill! This home features ESPRESSO CABINETS with breakfast bar, eat in kitchen and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
664 Reillys Road
664 Reillys Road, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1462 sqft
664 Reillys Road Available 07/14/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home in Port Orange! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port Orange! This home features wood laminate floors in the living areas and tile in the kitchen and baths.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Orange Gateway Center
1 Unit Available
3840 Calliope Ave.
3840 Calliope Avenue, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2790 sqft
3840 Calliope Ave. Available 07/10/20 Stunning Port Orange Home! - Stunning two story beauty, close to everything! This 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
823 E 21st Ave
823 East 21st Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
Short walk to Beach! Private 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a tranquil backyard! Beautiful home with lots of space! Master bedroom has a queen bed, on suite bath and lots of closet space. Guest rooms feature a queen, 2 twins and a futon.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
512 S Pine St
512 South Pine Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2900 sqft
Kick back and relax in this 'Mad Men' styled home and forget what decade youï¿½??re in! Walking distance to the beach and close to Flagler Ave.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
827 E 11th Ave
827 11th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
Totally renovated gorgeous beach cottage, walk to the beach! House sleeps 8 comfortably. All new furnishings and appliances. Private wifi connection and high speed cable. Open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
829 E 12th Ave
829 12th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2522 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 3 bedroom 3 bath home with a beautiful yard! Great fenced in backyard for your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable. Washer/Dryer in home.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
609 Yupon Ave
609 Yupon Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1254 sqft
Enjoy the Beach life! Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a garage and close to Flagler Ave! Great Backyard! Bring your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! Close to shopping, restaurants and night life! Keep up to date with a private
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cypress Head
1 Unit Available
1183 Siesta Key Circle
1183 Siesta Key Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1952 sqft
POOL HOME RENTAL IN GOLF COMMUNITY! 3 bedroom 2 bath split plan, newer carpet and fresh paint in neutral colors. Washer and dryer in home, lawn and pool care included and pets welcome with restrictions.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3753 Cardinal Boulevard
3753 Cardinal Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1598 sqft
GRACIOUS BEACH LIVING IN PARADISE! Completely furnished and ready to start enjoying Sunsets off the Balconies or long days at the Beach .
