/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:16 PM
78 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ponce Inlet, FL
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4790 S Atlantic Ave C301
4790 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1100 sqft
Partially furnished townhome in Ponce Inlet - 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, PARTIALLY FURNISHED TOWNHOME LOCATED IN FISHERMAN'S VILLAGE, A QUIET COMMUNITY LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL PONCE INLET.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
4454 S Atlantic Avenue
4454 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1148 sqft
Gorgeous updated ocean view condo, with 1 car garage. Lots of closets for storage, Kitchen has been updated with custom cabinets, granite, and tiled backsplash. All bathrooms have also been totally remodeled and updated.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
4641 S Atlantic Avenue
4641 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1383 sqft
Can be shown after 5/20/20....FURNISHED DIRECT OCEANFRONT 2/2 CONDO . 1 year lease minimum. Cable and water included. FPL paid by tenant.
Results within 5 miles of Ponce Inlet
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
30 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1182 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Port Orange Gateway Center
59 Units Available
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 05:56pm
2 Units Available
Sugartree Apartments
1801 Sugartree Cir, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
Friendly staff make Sugartree in New Smyrna Beach, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Sugartree home.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Waters Edge
227 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
980 Canalview Unit J7
980 Canal View Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1024 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom Townhome For Rent in Port Orange - Freshly Renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome in Port Orange. Open style floorplan with Living room, Dining room, and Kitchen on first floor.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
803 Banbury Drive
803 Banbury Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1232 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Port Orange Home! - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 1 car garage is now available! Located in Port Orange this home features a huge living room, eat in kitchen with wood cabinets and tile flooring throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
476 Shorewood Lane
476 Shorewood Lane, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1706 sqft
HIDDEN PINES 2BR 2.5BA TOWNHOME - Must See this immaculate unit! Clean and ready for occupancy! Brand new flooring in living room, dining room, master bedroom and loft! Mainland New Smyrna Beach, 2BR 2.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1890-1888 S Palmetto Ave
1890 S Palmetto Ave, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
Palmetto Palms 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in South Daytona - 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in South Dayton $875 per month with water included.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
451 Bouchelle Dr #301
451 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1128 sqft
BOUCHELLE ISLAND - 2BR 2BA FURNISHED CONDO - AVAIL JUNE 1st 2020 - WELCOME TO THE SEA BREEZE AT BOUCHELLE ISLAND! Available NOW , come spend your summer here! This is a 3 month minimum rental period per the HOA.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203
456 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1053 sqft
RIVERFRONT BOUCHELLE FOR RENT! - Move right into this lovely, 2/2 Bouchelle condo. Breathtaking riverfront views! Large screened balcony overlooking the intracoastal waterway! Over 1,000 sqft of living space. Fully equipped kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408
601 North Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
Beautifully decorated 4th floor oceanfront unit in the prestigious Golden Arms Condos! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with balcony and ocean views! Just bring your bathing suit! Updated unit! Master bedroom features a queen bed, make up vanity, on suite
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
835 E 16th Ave
835 16th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1175 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful yard! Great fenced in backyard for your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! New tile floors! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
813 Ocean Ave
813 Ocean Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1712 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home, sleeps 6! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
134 Turnbull Villas Cir
134 Turnbull Villas Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1066 sqft
One story villa with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 1 car garage located at Turnbull Bay Estates golf community. Great open floor plan featuring tile floors and upgraded light fixtures.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West Shore Park
1 Unit Available
2350 Palmetto Ave S
2350 South Palmetto Avenue, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGHEOUS APT! Located on the 2nd floor of multifamily building. Very bright and sunny with awesome front view of luxury homes on Intracoastal Waterway. Close to the action but still a quiet hide away.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
3703 S Atlantic Avenue
3703 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
2100 sqft
Beautiful, furnished, 2 bedroom plus den in Ocean Villas with nice ocean views. Come to Florida ,the warm, humid sunshine State.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
2174 S Palmetto Avenue
2174 South Palmetto Avenue, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
814 sqft
Great Location in S. Daytona and minutes to all ameneties.Wateer, Washer and Dryer included.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Norwood
1 Unit Available
5104 S Ridgewood Avenue
5104 Ridgewood Avenue, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1223 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath home can be used as a singe family, commercial property or both. Downstairs is a spacious one bedroom apartment. It may also be used as an office space.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
2250 S Palmetto Avenue
2250 South Palmetto Avenue, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1380 sqft
Just renovated townhome with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in Colonial Townhomes. Large beautiful pool at your back yard. Washer and dryer in unit. Patio area at the back. Plenty of closet and storage space.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
428 Banana Cay Drive
428 Banana Cay Drive, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
922 sqft
Nice second floor unit available for rent in South Daytona. Bristol Bay is a well-maintained community with an inground pool, new children's playground area and plenty of parking.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Countryside
1 Unit Available
951 S Lakewood Terrace
951 South Lakewood Terrace, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
932 sqft
Clean, nonsmoking, beautifully furnished 2 bedroom townhouse. Short term vacation unit. Community pool and close to beach
Similar Pages
Ponce Inlet 2 BedroomsPonce Inlet 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPonce Inlet 3 BedroomsPonce Inlet Apartments with Balcony
Ponce Inlet Apartments with GaragePonce Inlet Apartments with GymPonce Inlet Apartments with ParkingPonce Inlet Apartments with Pool