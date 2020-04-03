All apartments in Ponce Inlet
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:45 PM

4555 S Atlantic Avenue

4555 South Atlantic Avenue · (386) 310-7100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4555 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL 32127

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4509 · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2065 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Newly renovated 5th floor, 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Condo, in Towers 4, with new porcelain tile floor from the entrance to the living room terrace, new kitchen lighting and appliances, new living room furniture, and new carpet in all 3 bedrooms!Enjoy your morning coffee in your screened in lanai overlooking the Halifax River, or enjoy your breakfast on the terrace with stunning views of the mighty Atlantic Ocean. Wake up to the Ocean view from the king sized bed in the Master bedroom. Or, enjoy the ocean views all day long from the living room. The full-sized kitchen provides everything you need to prepare either a simple snack or a complete gourmet meal to entertain your guests. Have your guests sit down to dinner at the beautiful Italian marble table in the dining area immediately adjace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4555 S Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
4555 S Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4555 S Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 4555 S Atlantic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4555 S Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4555 S Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4555 S Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4555 S Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ponce Inlet.
Does 4555 S Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
No, 4555 S Atlantic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4555 S Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4555 S Atlantic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4555 S Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4555 S Atlantic Avenue has a pool.
Does 4555 S Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4555 S Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4555 S Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4555 S Atlantic Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4555 S Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4555 S Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
